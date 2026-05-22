Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who plays for Barcelona FC, has been subjected to both criticism and confusion following an uneven iron mark on his shirt. His fashion choice has sparked questions on intentionality and creativity from luxury fashion brands such as Vetements and Balenciaga.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has been criticised for his fashion sense after stepping out in a £1,000 designer top unintentionally imprinted with an iron burn mark.

The Polish goalkeeper, who plays for Barcelona FC, attended a celebratory dinner to commemorate this year's LaLiga win on Wednesday night. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed something amiss with his white shirt as it had a burnt front pocket. Some social media users questioned whether he was ignorant about ironing or if he was intentionally trying to create an unusual fashion statement.

Although it was initially assumed to be an unfortunate accident, Szczęsny was actually wearing a Vetements' 'White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt' for the celebration





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