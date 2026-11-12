Fashion Brands Protect Great Bear Rainforest Through Strategic Supply Chain Action

How major retailers and non-profit Canopy secured legal protection for 85% of the Great Bear Rainforest by leveraging purchasing power and demanding supply chain traceability.

The Great Bear Rainforest, a vast ecosystem stretching from the Alaskan border to just above Vancouver Island, has achieved a landmark legal status. Spanning 6.4 million hectares, this region is now 85 percent legally protected from deforestation and logging. This preservation effort involved a coalition of international fashion brands, conservation groups, and local Indigenous communities who collaborated to secure this historic land-use agreement.

The Great Bear Rainforest Ecosystem and Economic History

This coastal temperate rainforest holds the distinction of being the largest of its kind globally and serves as a critical carbon sink. It is the only known habitat for the extremely rare white-furred spirit bear, while also supporting year-round whale migrations and serving as a primary breeding ground for all five species of Pacific salmon. The region is home to ancient trees over one thousand years old, including Sitka spruce and red western cedar, which hold deep cultural significance for the 26 local First Nations.

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Before 2016, the economic landscape of the Great Bear Rainforest was drastically different. Nine-tenths of the forest remained open for logging operations, with the fashion industry being one of the key sectors profiting from the timber. The clothing sector relies heavily on man-made cellulosic fibers such as viscose, modal, and lyocell, which are typically derived from wood pulp. This direct link between apparel manufacturing and forest destruction created significant environmental risks that required urgent attention from industry leaders.

Canopy Strategy and Fashion Industry Mobilization

Nicole Rycroft, the founder and executive director of the non-profit organization Canopy, describes the outcome of these efforts as a seismic win that required decades of persistent advocacy. Canopy joined the anti-logging campaign at a critical junction when momentum was slowing down. By leveraging partnerships with major fashion brands including H&M and Zara, the organization helped secure a groundbreaking land-use agreement that changed the trajectory of forest conservation in the region.

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Canopy worked directly with international corporate customers to send a clear signal that they refused to source materials from clear-cut areas of massive, ecologically critical temperate rainforests. The organization explicitly stated that sourcing from spirit bear habitat was unacceptable. This strategic pressure forced the forestry industry to reconsider its operations in the region and engage with conservation goals.

The initiative known as Canopy Style, launched in 2013, provided a framework for leading fashion brands to commit to ending their sourcing from ancient and endangered forests. This program allowed companies to align their procurement policies with environmental sustainability goals, creating a unified front that challenged traditional logging practices in the Pacific Northwest.

Stakeholder Positions and Multi-Sector Collaboration

Achieving this protection required the alignment of diverse stakeholders with differing immediate interests. The legal agreement ensures that the First Nations whose territories overlap with the rainforest are co-decision-makers in its conservation. Furthermore, a $120 million fund has been established to help these communities transition to conservation-based economies, providing an alternative to timber extraction.

While the fashion industry played a pivotal role, it was not the sole actor in this coalition. The turning point in the mid-1990s involved conservation organizations standing alongside local First Nations. Although media coverage was initially limited to British Columbia, framing the conflict as a domestic war in the woods, international pressure eventually grew. Home improvement giants such as Home Depot and Lowe's, along with major retailers like Sainsbury's, began sending clear signals that they did not want to source from ancient ecosystems.

Canopy rallied seventy individuals representing seventy international brands to use their purchasing power effectively. This collective action created a powerful economic lever that pressured forestry companies to negotiate. The involvement of these global corporations demonstrated that environmental stewardship could align with commercial interests, shifting the narrative from conflict to cooperation.

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Supply Chain Traceability and Future Industry Standards

Experts emphasize that this case study offers a blueprint for the fashion industry to apply in other regions with similar ecological vulnerabilities. Nicole Rycroft notes that meaningful action must start with traceability, allowing brands to understand exactly where their deforestation risks lie. The fashion supply chain is notoriously complex, with most brands having visibility only up to Tier 1 garment manufacturing or Tier 2 fabric production.

Logging activities typically occur at Tier 4, far removed from the final consumer product. This lack of visibility has historically allowed destructive practices to continue unchecked. However, the Great Bear Rainforest experience shows that brands do not need a direct, immediate sourcing link to a specific forest to make a meaningful difference. The adjacency to the supply chain is relevant enough to drive change.

Rycroft explains that even brands that are not existing customers of the forestry industry in a specific region are still seen as important players. This is because they have the potential to become future customers, and their current public stance on sustainability can influence corporate behavior. The process took more than a decade to reach a legal agreement, during which time brands and conservationists continually applied pressure to keep negotiations on track.

Experts describe this win as a rare example of fashion rallying around nature restoration. The collaboration proves that the industry can use its purchasing power for good in partnership with other sectors. As the fashion industry continues to expand its global reach, the lessons from the Great Bear Rainforest provide a practical model for balancing economic growth with environmental preservation and Indigenous rights.