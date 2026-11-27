Fashion Awards 2026: Yohji Yamamoto, Sandra Choi Among Honorees, Ncuti Gatwa to Host
Laura Weir says the night will celebrate fashion’s cultural influence while turning the industry’s support into investment for the next generation.
The Fashion Awards is set to bring the global fashion industry together next Monday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, but for Laura Weir, chief executive officer at the fundraising night’s organizer the British Fashion Council, the event’s mission goes beyond celebration.
It is a chance to invest in the talent shaping fashion’s future.
“Ultimately, that’s what makes the evening so meaningful: bringing our industry together to celebrate its achievements, recognize its cultural contribution and actively invest in the talent that will shape its future,” Weir told WWD. Marion Cotillard Revives Couture's Feathered Fashion at the Marrakech Film Festival She highlighted that last year’s event raised a record amount for the BFC Foundation, which supports British talent and creates opportunities across the industry.
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