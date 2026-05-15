Fashion and Fame at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is a unique opportunity for celebrities and fashion enthusiasts to showcase their style in a picturesque backdrop of beautiful beaches, luxury hotels, and high-end shopping.

The Cannes Film Festival , with its picturesque beaches and luxury hotels serving as a backdrop, is a unique opportunity for celebrities to showcase their style, from the red carpet to off-camera events such as press conferences, photo-calls, parties, and galas.

Last year, actress Elle Fanning made a fashion statement in simple attire, wearing a T-shirt with a witty message during a photo-call for a film directed by Joachim Trier, winning the best international feature film at the Oscars. Another notable event was when director Luca Guadagnino turned up in a T-shirt referencing the legendary designer Christian Dior, giving a sneak peek at Jonathan Anderson's new direction as Dior's creative director.

With A-list actors such as Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell, Renate Reinsve, Javier Bardem, Rami Malek, and Rebecca Hall expected to attend, there will be plenty of fashion to look forward to. From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton, Messi the dog, and many others, some of the most memorable looks at the Cannes Film Festival can be found below.

We would like to draw your attention to the best fashion, outfits, ensembles, and accessories from the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet, photo-calls, and beyond





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