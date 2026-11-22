A collection of intriguing facts ranging from biological wonders and mathematical probabilities to historical anecdotes and language curiosities.

Hi, I’m Dave, author of all those articles your aunt sent you that you may or may not have clicked on. These include: the most-read post in BuzzFeed history, this ode to grocery store music, the new and improved high school GED test, and this stunning exposé.

"Texas is large enough that it could fit Copenhagen, Brussels, Zagreb, and Warsaw with their real-life distances from each other inside the state lines. "Ever wondered what the big difference is between a crocodile and an alligator? Well, wonder no longer. That's an alligator on the left and a crocodile on the right:"The longest word in English.

Also read UK Adults Know Pop Trivia But Forget Critical Health Numbers Like Blood Pressure

I have it memorized. It's Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis. It's some sort of lung disease if I'm not mistaken.

" "If there are 23 people in a room, the probability that two people have the same birthday is over 50%. ""Shuffle a normal pack of 52 cards. Congratulations, that order of cards is likely to have never occurred before in history.

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" "The egg used to create you was actually first grown inside your grandmother. When you get your head around this, it's actually wild.

", torn asunder by plate tectonics. The ancient mountains are older than sharks, themselves older than the Rings of Saturn, and knew a world before trees.

"to refer to 'Oh my God' was sent by Admiral Jackie Fisher to First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill in 1917. ""There's a Russian woman who had a ton of triplets, twins, and quadruplets with the same man, totaling up to 69 children. " "The vast difference between a million and a billion. A million seconds is 11.5 days; A billion seconds is nearly 32 years.

🤯"The difference between a nook and a cranny is that a nook is a small, cozy space, while a cranny is a tiny gap or crack: