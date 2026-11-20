Few literary presses can claim a Rolodex as studded with boldface names as Farrar, Straus and Giroux. This week, the publishing house, whose authors have been awarded dozens of National Book Awards, Pulitzer Prizes, and Nobel Prizes in Literature, toasted its 80th anniversary with a distinguished fête in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Few literary presses can claim a Rolodex as studded with boldface names as Farrar, Straus and Giroux. This week, the publishing house, whose authors have been awarded dozens of National Book Awards, Pulitzer Prizes, and Nobel Prizes in Literature, toasted its 80th anniversary with a distinguished fête in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The guest list, which gathered prominent cultural and artistic personages, featured a mix of FSG’s coterie of best-selling writers from over the years. The night united early-career contemporary authors like Madeline Cash with established literary lions such as Jonathan Franzen, André Aciman, and Jeffrey Eugenides. The decorated crowd also included filmmaker John Waters, Emmy Award winner Rebecca Miller, actor and editor Tavi Gevinson, and booksellers James Daunt and Sarah McNally.

Also read NYC Book Publishing Mainstay Farrar, Straus & Giroux Marks 80th Anniversary

The evening was hosted by president and publisher Mitzi Angel, who became the first woman to lead the house when she stepped into her position in 2022. Before and during her tenure at FSG Angel worked with authors including Sheila Heti, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Rachel Cusk, Garth Greenwell, and Sally Rooney. Though cognizant of the role of algorithms in the economy of taste, Angel expressed “great faith” in the current and future state of publishing and the literary arts.

“I feel more certain than ever that good writing can arrive in our hands at any moment, from anywhere,” Angel told, surveying the mingling throng of writers she’d published. “I think all of us here in this room understand that it only takes one person to reframe reality altogether: one person, a writer. ” Guests were treated to a soaring performance of Philip Glass’s “Songs from Liquid Days” by Anthony Roth Costanzo (whose debut memoir.

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The revelry continued into the night with sounds from New York City funk and soul band The Ruckus and a late-night surprise DJ set by multiple-Grammy-winning artist Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, who also just so happens to be the publisher of FSG imprint AUWA Books. And what, according to Angel, is the common denominator among the stable of scribes?

“FSG writers have something important to say—and they know how to say it,” she said. “For them, the special alchemy between language and what it describes is crucial. ”