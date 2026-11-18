Buying Beverly Hills star Farrah Aldjufrie reveals she is pregnant with Zach Goldsmith's first child. The couple shared the news in August, citing excitement for the November arrival and family joy.

Farrah Aldjufrie and Zach Goldsmith are expecting their first child together, a baby boy scheduled for arrival in November. The Buying Beverly Hills star confirmed the pregnancy on Sunday, August 23, marking a significant public milestone for the couple. She shared this life-changing news on social media, expressing profound gratitude and joy for the new addition to their lives.

Public Announcement and Couple Details

Shortly after confirming the pregnancy via social media on Sunday, August 23, Aldjufrie took to her Instagram Stories to share the couple's first public photograph. This visual reveal accompanied her emotional announcement that Goldsmith is the father of her first child. The timing of the reveal highlights the couple's decision to share their personal journey openly with their audience and followers.

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Aldjufrie, 37, has wanted this family addition for a long time, and she describes the pregnancy as living her dream. The news came as a shock to the family in the best possible way, with everyone expressing ecstasy about the upcoming baby boy. This public confirmation aligns with her readiness to take her romance with Goldsmith completely into the public eye.

Family Reactions and Support Systems

Zach Goldsmith has been by her side throughout every step of the journey, and both partners are excited to become parents together. Goldsmith's mother, Kyle, is ecstatic to become a grandma and has already begun spoiling the unborn grandchild. The entire family is described as being over the moon with happiness regarding the impending arrival of their new member.

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Goldsmith's father also shared his enthusiasm, stating he is thrilled and excited about the news. He explicitly confirmed the gender, noting they got a boy and giving a thumbs up to Zach. He added that they love Zach 100 percent, reinforcing the strong familial support system surrounding the couple as they prepare for parenthood.

Navigating Pregnancy Symptoms and Challenges

Aldjufrie has been open about the physical realities of her pregnancy, dispelling common myths and sharing her intense personal experiences. She noted an intense aversion to coffee that she never thought possible and clarified that morning sickness is a myth for her, as she experienced nausea basically 24/7 from weeks 7 to 12.

The physical demands of the pregnancy included a voracious appetite that could not be curbed under any circumstances. Eating felt like a full-time job, requiring constant attention to her nutritional needs despite the challenges. Despite these difficulties, she looked forward to every ultrasound appointment, viewing them as crucial moments of connection with her growing baby.

Broader Context of Celebrity Families in 2026

The announcement adds to a busy year for celebrity families in 2026, with multiple high-profile couples welcoming children. Ushering in the year, Becca Kufrin, Justin Theroux, MLB player Freddie Freeman, TikTok star Allison Kuch, and NFL star Baker Mayfield all welcomed little ones into their respective families in April.

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Following the spring arrivals, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden joined the list of new parents in May. Aldjufrie and Goldsmith's expected November arrival continues this trend of major celebrity family expansions throughout the year, capturing significant public attention and interest from fans following these personal milestones.