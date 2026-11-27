Farrah Abraham and Zach Goldsmith welcomed baby boy Brooks Steele Goldsmith on November 15. The 8-pound newborn joins a busy year of celebrity births including stars like Freddie Freeman and Baker Mayfield.

Farrah Abraham, 38, and her boyfriend Zach Goldsmith have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Brooks Steele Goldsmith. The birth occurred on Friday, November 15, at exactly 4 a.m., ending a long period of anticipation for the couple and their extended family.

The Birth Process and Family Support

Farrah Abraham documented the intense hours leading up to the delivery on social media, providing a raw look at the arrival of her son. Her mother, Kyle Abraham, 57, was present at the hospital to provide support during the final stages of labor. Kyle arrived at the facility around 9:34 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, wearing a casual outfit that her mother noted was unusual for hospital settings.

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Despite the gravity of the situation, Kyle described her daughter as remarkably calm. Farrah did not call the doctors during the process and remained composed even when she reached 8 centimeters of dilation. Her sisters also visited the hospital room to support Farrah as she prepared for the final moments of labor.

Zach Goldsmith played a central role in the birth process by managing the music to help Farrah relax. He sang a personalized version of the song Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles, adding his own lyrics to welcome the new baby. He also served as the DJ, playing a mix of Christmas carols like Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and other varied songs throughout the evening.

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Brooks Steele Goldsmith Physical Details

At the time of his birth, baby Brooks Steele Goldsmith weighed exactly 8 pounds and measured 20 inches in length. The newborn was welcomed into the world on Friday, November 15, marking a significant milestone for the Abraham family.

Kyle Abraham expressed her joy at becoming a grandmother for the second time. She stated that she has already begun spoiling the new baby and is ecstatic about the expansion of her family. The entire family has celebrated the arrival of the boy with immense excitement and pride.

2026 Celebrity Baby Boom Context

The arrival of Brooks Steele Goldsmith is part of a notable trend of celebrity family expansions throughout the year 2026. Many Hollywood figures have documented their own family celebrations on social media, particularly around major holidays like Thanksgiving 2026.

Earlier in the year, several high-profile stars welcomed children into their families. In April, Becca Kufrin, Justin Theroux, MLB player Freddie Freeman, TikTok star Allison Kuch, and NFL star Baker Mayfield all became parents. This was followed by Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, who welcomed their child in May.

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The second half of the year continued this trend of new additions to celebrity families. The birth of Brooks Steele Goldsmith adds to the list of notable celebrity parents in 2026. Zach Goldsmith has been by Farrah Abraham's side throughout every step of her pregnancy, according to family statements. The couple is now focused on settling in as new parents to their son.

Thanksgiving 2026 Celebrations and Gratitude

As the family welcomed their new son, Hollywood's biggest stars also took time to celebrate Thanksgiving 2026. Many celebrities shared what they were grateful for on social media before the turkey was served. Hoda Kotb, for example, expressed gratitude for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade being postponed until Saturday, November 28.

Families across the entertainment industry used this holiday season to reflect on their personal milestones. For the Abraham family, the holiday season coincides with the joy of parenthood. Kyle Abraham was able to spend quality time with her daughter and new grandson during this festive period.