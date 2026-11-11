An elderly woman in Monroe was rescued Tuesday night by the use of a chainsaw after Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to a smoking house fire. A burning semi-truck is blocking the right lane of northbound I-5, north of Boeing Field on Wednesday, causing lengthy delays for morning commuters. A Ballard deli owner says he chased suspects after they rammed his car during an attempted burglary early Saturday morning.

Farmers fear another winter of flooding as questions surround Kent pumpAn elderly woman in Monroe was rescued Tuesday night by the use of a chainsaw after Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to a smoking house fire.

A burning semi-truck is blocking the right lane of northbound I-5, north of Boeing Field on Wednesday, causing lengthy delays for morning commuters. A Ballard deli owner says he chased suspects after they rammed his car during an attempted burglary early Saturday morning. DSP Connections has opportunities for people to not only take on a side hustle but also make a massive difference.

Also read Monroe coach, community mentor back East football players to get chance to play Saturday

‘The cold snap doesn’t create the problem’: Home Comfort Alliance releases 2026 Seattle furnace cost guideMeier and the co-authors conducted a 10-year trial measuring outcomes of over 300 patients treated with CyberKnife across 21 centers. In a world of crowded grocery aisles and endless labels, one designation cuts through the noise with a guarantee you can trust: USDA Organic.

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