What will Thanksgiving weather be like in Georgia? Here's what the latest outlooks say.

Thanksgiving is just a week away, and Georgians making holiday travel plans may be wondering whether rain could complicate the trip. What is the Thanksgiving weather forecast for Georgia?

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting warm temperatures and showers for Thanksgiving in the Southeast, followed by a sunny but cool weekend. The National Weather Service's 30-day outlook also points toward warmer-than-normal conditions. Its outlook shows a 33% to 40% chance of above-normal temperatures across Georgia, along with varying chances for above-normal precipitation. The Farmers' Almanac offers a somewhat different outlook.

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Its Thanksgiving forecast calls for generally mild and pleasant conditions across the Southeast, with a good chance of dry weather and sunshine. To provide some historical context, we analyzed NOAA data for Nov. 26 going back 100 years in Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Savannah, Macon and Columbus. We compiled the average temperatures and precipitation for those cities to get a picture of what Nov. 26 typically looks like across Georgia:Forecasts become more reliable as Thanksgiving gets closer.

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NOAA's National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service says a five-day forecast is accurate about 90% of the time. A seven-day forecast is about 80% accurate, while a 10-day forecast is correct about half the time. That means the forecast for Thanksgiving can still change, particularly when it comes to the timing and location of rain. Miguel Legoas is a Deep South Connect Team Reporter for USA Today.

Find him on Instagram @miguelegoas and email at mlegoas@gannett.com. This story was created with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence . Journalists were involved in every step of the information-gathering, review, editing, and publishing process.