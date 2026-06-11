Farmer left baffled after RSPCA complaint against his sheepdog

A farmer in Devon was left baffled after receiving a complaint from the RSPCA about his sheepdog Tilly, who was reported for 'worrying' his flock. The farmer believes the report was likely made by someone unfamiliar with farming, calling it 'ignorance - impressive ignorance'.

A farmer in Devon was left baffled after receiving a complaint from the RSPCA about his sheepdog Tilly, who was reported for 'worrying' his flock.

The eighth-generation farmer Tom Trueman, 42, received the complaint after reports that his border collie had been seen chasing sheep. He was sent pamphlets on 'dog behaviour' and 'how to look after your dog' alongside the complaint. After investigating the report, Mr Trueman was stunned to discover that it was lodged against his own sheepdog Tilly, who had been helping him round up runaway sheep on a nearby road.

The farmer said that he and Tilly had rounded up escaped sheep on the road a few weeks before the complaint. He had sent Tilly to help him return the flock safely to the farm. A car was coming around the corner, so Mr Trueman said he called the vehicle to a halt and Tilly was sent around to gather the sheep back up the lane.

The farmer believes the report was likely made by someone unfamiliar with farming, calling it 'ignorance - impressive ignorance'. This is not the first time he has received a report from the RSPCA, as he said another 'frivolous' incident saw an officer visit his farm to check on his horses. Since Mr Trueman shared his story through a video on social media, he has been amazed by its viral response, even gaining one million views on Instagram.

The response from the public has been 'mixed', with some people saying how could the RSPCA be so stupid, while others said at least someone had the decency to report it. Mr Trueman added that decency and common sense go hand in hand. The RSPCA was very understanding and cleared up the obvious error quickly with the farmer. The inspector was a farmer's daughter from Devon, who understood the situation and they both had a good laugh.

She even said to tear up the letter and put it in the bin. Mr Trueman said the complaint caused him two days worth of unnecessary stress and he didn't need that. He believes the RSPCA does an important job but a lot of people abuse their system by reporting farms just because they don't like farmers. The next thing you know, he'll be reported for verbally abusing his sheep!

The farmer comes from a family with 260 years of farming history in the area. He said that to be honest it's probably just ignorance and it's getting a bit daft in the RSPCA. They do an important job but a lot of people abuse their system.

The farmer also mentioned that around 20 years ago they had two very elderly former racehorses, which were put out for grass for around two hours a day whilst they clear out their stables and give them some space to run and be outside. A report claimed their horses were outside with no grass - and when the inspector came to see for himself he saw how wrong it was





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RSPCA Sheepdog Complaint Farming Ignorance

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