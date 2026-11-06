Farmer-led program trains 196 Indiana firefighters for grain bin rescues

INDIANAPOLIS — A farmer-led program funded by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council has trained rural firefighters and first responders and provided rescue equipment to help communities respond to grain bin entrapments. In 2026, the program trained 196 firefighters and first responders and provided rescue tubes to nine rural fire departments.

INDIANAPOLIS — A farmer-led program funded by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council has trained rural firefighters and first responders and provided rescue equipment to help communities respond to grain bin entrapments.

In 2026, the program trained 196 firefighters and first responders and provided rescue tubes to nine rural fire departments. Since the program began, responders have used its equipment and training to save three lives in Jackson, Putnam and Shelby counties, according to the council’s board members.

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“I don’t think you can really put a value on the lives saved through this program,” said Mat Berger, an Indiana Corn Marketing Council board member and farmer from Fountain City. Berger attended firefighter training last week in Webster.

“We ultimately hope that this equipment isn’t used because no one is getting into their grain bins,” he said. “But when it needs to be used, it is good to know that the equipment is there and the rescuers on the scene know how to use it. The ICMC Board has committed to continuing its support of this program. ” Now in its fifth year, the program has held 42 training sessions in Indiana.

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The council works with insurance provider Nationwide and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety to supply rescue tubes and train rural fire departments. Farm Credit Mid-America provided additional funding for many sessions. The program has trained 1,221 Indiana firefighters and first responders in 36 counties, the council said.

Nine departments received equipment this year: Benton County Emergency Management Agency; Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department in Clay County; Center Township Fire Department in LaPorte County; Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department in Harrison County; Liberty Township Fire Department in St. Joseph County; Mexico Community Fire Association in Miami County; Roachdale Volunteer Fire Department in Putnam County; Skelton Owen Fire Department in Warrick County; and Webster Township Volunteer Fire Department in Wayne County. Indiana and Minnesota each reported five grain entrapments in 2025, the most of any states, according to a Purdue University report published in July.

The report counted 21 grain bin entrapments nationwide in 2025, 38% fewer than in 2024.

“At ICMC, we know there are many dangers related to farm work,” said Susan Brocksmith, the council’s president and a farmer from Vincennes. “A simple mistake can very quickly become a crisis. Grain bin entrapments are one of those dangers. As the state’s corn checkoff, representing thousands of Indiana farmers, we believe it is a wise investment to provide equipment and training to rural fire departments so they can help rescue farmers from a grain bin entrapment.

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” Many rural fire departments cannot afford grain bin rescue equipment and training, the council said. The nine departments that received equipment and training this year applied for grants from the council.

“We are very grateful to ICMC and Indiana’s farmers for providing us with this life-saving equipment and training,” said Troy McCauley, Webster Township fire chief. “Every second counts in an emergency like this. Having this equipment and the skills to use it can make a difference for the farmers in our area. I would encourage any fire department without this equipment to contact the Indiana Corn Marketing Council for details on how to receive this.

” Volunteer fire departments can apply online at incornandsoy.org/grain-bin-safety for rescue tubes and training. The council, the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Farm Credit Mid-America plan to offer equipment and training in 2027 and encourage departments to apply soon.