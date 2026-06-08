Farm campsites offer lifeline as Wine Country growers seek new revenue streams

Faced with a grape surplus, some North Coast growers are inviting campers to their land as a vital strategy to diversify and stabilize revenue. A new state law seeks to simplify the complex permitting to make it happen.

, some North Coast farm and vineyard operators are turning to agritourism — including farm stays, RV camping and outdoor experiences — to diversify income and attract visitors.

The couple relocated from Manhattan Beach to their 6-acre Lake County farm just two days before California’s pandemic lockdown in March 2020. Their property includes vineyards, orchards, row crops, a commercial kitchen, event facilities in a century-old barn, a barn loft rental and a restored five-bedroom farmhouse built in 1904. Since then, the Lippses have layered multiple business activities onto the property.

In addition to weddings, nonprofit meetings and seasonal dinners, they host cooking classes, school groups and overnight guests. Visitors can purchase meals, picnics and other food offerings centered on farm-grown and locally sourced ingredients.have become another important revenue source, drawing travelers seeking rural experiences, dark skies and close encounters with the farm’s growing collection of animals.

Mark and Tammy Lipps stand in front of the refurbished century-old barn and event space at The Rip Choice Farm and Catering in Lakeport, Lake County. The couple moved from Manhattan Beach to the Lake County property just before the March 2020 pandemic lockdowns and have been adding revenue streams, including camping, short-term rentals and food prepared by chef Tammy Lipps, as sales of wine grapes from the vineyard on the property have been challenged in 2025 and 2026.

Nelson Family Vineyards campers enjoy the quiet. The additional income has helped offset challenges in the vineyard. , cattle grazing land and leased acreage for strawberries. According to second-generation operator Greg Nelson, grape revenues have been under pressure for several years.

To utilize unsold fruit, the family winery has converted grapes into bulk wine for sale to other vintners. But even that market has weakened amid industry oversupply. The winery’s tasting room and wholesale business have remained steadier, but the family has increasingly supplemented agricultural income through tourism and direct sales. During the pandemic, Nelson Family Vineyards began listing RV-only campsites through Harvest Hosts before later adding Hipcamp.

Today, seven dispersed campsites sit along a ridge overlooking Ukiah Valley, with no utility hookups. Nelson said Hipcamp generates at least weekly bookings, while Harvest Hosts has produced even more traffic from travelers heading to destinations such as the North Coast redwoods and Oregon. Visitors also purchase ranch-produced honey and jams, and many explore the property’s five-mile hiking and biking trail. The family’s willingness to experiment extends beyond camping.

A roadside produce stand originally built in the 1970s was revived in recent years and is now operated byReflecting on the ranch’s ongoing search for viable revenue streams, Nelson said, “Sometimes, it works. Sometimes, it doesn’t. So we keep trying. ”The legislation creates a new category of small-scale campgrounds known as Low-Impact Camping Areas, or LICAs.

Under the law, participating counties may allow qualifying properties to host up to nine campsites, including no more than four RV sites, on parcels of at least 2 acres while avoiding the state campground permitting process previously required for many operators. In Mendocino County, Planner Liam Crowley said traditional campgrounds currently require use permits and are generally prohibited in agricultural zoning districts where many vineyards are located.

Crowley said officials expect many vineyard properties that are currently ineligible for campgrounds could qualify under the new framework, with a simpler and less expensive permitting process than existing campground approvals. Permit Sonoma Director Scott Orr said campgrounds currently require a use permit and public hearing and are allowed in specified recreation and agricultural-resource zones.

The county’s Board of SupervisorsSupporters of AB 518 argue the law could help address California’s chronic campsite shortages while creating new economic opportunities for rural landowners.expanding camping opportunities could ease pressure on heavily booked public campgrounds and create more access to outdoor recreation. The San Francisco-based organization noted support from groups including, which highlighted hopes that additional campsite supply could improve access for Latino families and lower-income Californians who often face barriers to outdoor recreation.

AB 518 as a major expansion of outdoor access and a potential economic boost for rural communities. The company said the law removes costlyLocal spending by campers jumps Visitors to Sonoma County campgrounds spent an estimated $99 million last year in the local economy, up 5.3% from the year before and 50% higher than in the prepandemic level in 2019, according to Visit California’s.

Campers contributed the highest proportional growth but least amount of annual spending among the five types of traveler accommodations tracked in the report, trailing vacation homes , private homes , day travel and hotels, motels and short-term rentals .

“The economy, people’s quest for outdoor adventures, as well as the location of some of our most spectacular campgrounds are contributing factors,” Claudia Vecchio, the tourism agency’s CEO, said about the growth in local camping. A similar spending pattern held for Mendocino County, with the highest percentage growth for campground visitors . In that county, camper spending ranks No. 2 behind hotels .

Lake County camper spending ranked fourth behind private homes , seasonal homes , hotels , but campground visitors spent more than day travelers . A use permit is required for all campgrounds. Agricultural zoning, where many vineyards are located, does not currently allow campgrounds. AB 518 implementationOfficials expect many vineyard properties currently barred from campgrounds could become eligible.

All campgrounds require a use permit and public hearing. Campgrounds are allowed in the Recreation and Visitor-Serving Commercial zone and most agricultural/resource zones. In Land Extensive Agriculture and Diverse Agriculture zones, campgrounds are limited to 30 sites. Sonoma County does not yet have a Low-Impact Camping Area ordinance.

The Board of Supervisors recently directed Permit Sonoma to develop one as part of an agricultural economic-support strategy. Host or manager available by phone 24/7. Maximum stay of 14 consecutive nights or 28 nights per year. Sources: Counties of Mendocino and Sonoma, AB 518 text





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