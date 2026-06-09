Farm Aid 2024 Announces Virginia Beach Debut with Star-Studded Lineup to Support Family Farmers

Farm Aid makes its first trip to Virginia Beach on September 26, 2024, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. The event features performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and other notable artists to raise funds and awareness for American family farmers facing economic hardships. Attendees can explore the Homegrown Concessions food experience and educational exhibits on sustainable farming.

Farm Aid 2024 is heading to Virginia Beach , Virginia, marking the first time the annual concert and food festival will be held in the city.

The event is scheduled for September 26 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. It serves as a critical fundraiser to support American family farmers, featuring a lineup of renowned musicians. Headlining artists include Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young performing with the Chrome Hearts band, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews alongside Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Additional performers on the bill are Turnpike Troubadours, Lukas Nelson, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jesse Welles, Sierra Ferrell, Mon Rovîa, the trio I'm With Her, Amythyst Kiah, Lily Meola, and Chris Pierce. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, with a presale beginning two days earlier on Wednesday, June 10, also at 10 a.m. ET.

Willie Nelson, who co-founded Farm Aid in 1985 with John Mellencamp and Neil Young, emphasized the urgency of the current agricultural crisis. He stated, "Family farmers grow our food and strengthen our communities. And when farmers struggle like they are now, communities feel it too.

" He continued, "The challenges farmers face threaten their livelihoods and put all of us at risk. We're bringing Farm Aid to Virginia to stand with the farmers and fishers who feed Hampton Roads and beyond - and to grow a food system that works for everyone.

" Since its inception, Farm Aid has raised over $90 million to fund programs that assist family farmers and promote the Good Food Movement, which champions locally sourced, organic, and humanely produced food. The festival will also feature the Homegrown Concessions initiative, offering a menu made with ingredients supplied by farmers employing sustainable ecological practices. Interactive exhibits will educate attendees on vital topics like soil health, water conservation, energy use, and modern farming techniques.

The 2024 Virginia Beach event follows the previous year's festival, which took place in Minneapolis. That edition included appearances by Bob Dylan, Kenny Chesney, Billy Strings, Trampled by Turtles, Wynonna Judd, Steve Earle, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, the Wisdom Indian Dancers, and many others, showcasing the event's enduring commitment to both musical excellence and agricultural advocacy





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