Farhat Jabeen becomes a pioneering female jet ski instructor at Kallar Kahar Lake in Pakistan, challenging traditional gender norms and empowering women thrill-seekers.

Farhat Jabeen has redefined adventure tourism in Pakistan by becoming one of the first female jet ski instructor s at Kallar Kahar Lake in the Chakwal district. The 35-year-old mother of four now spends up to 11 hours a day checking engines, mending life jackets, and taking passengers out on the scenic waters located 125 kilometres south of Islamabad.

Pioneering Role in Water Sports

Gliding across the waters of Kallar Kahar Lake, Farhat Jabeen grips the handlebars of her jet ski, executing sharp turns and sending spray flying into the air. She has emerged as a jet ski pioneer in a country where water sports are typically dominated by men. Clinging on and nestled in front of her, a woman passenger looked thrilled as Farhat Jabeen deftly manoeuvred the jet ski, demonstrating skill and confidence on the open water.

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Farhat Jabeen took a visitor for a spin on a jet ski across the waters of Kallar Kahar Lake in Pakistan's Chakwal district, showcasing the accessibility of these activities to female tourists. Her presence on the water serves as a visual break from tradition, encouraging other women to participate in high-adrenaline sports that were previously inaccessible or culturally discouraged for them in the region.

Overcoming Initial Objections and Training

A woman should be brave, Farhat Jabeen, 35, told AFP on the shores of the scenic lake. The mother-of-four has spent the past two years taking women on jet ski tours, as well as riding with other instructors. Farhat Jabeen told AFP that she was a little afraid when she started the job, noting that it was very difficult when she first came here for this job and that many objections were raised about her.

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Under the guidance of a senior instructor, Farhat Jabeen spent a month mastering the jet ski's controls and safety procedures to ensure she could handle the equipment responsibly. This rigorous training period was essential for her to gain the technical proficiency required to operate the powerful watercraft safely, proving that gender is no barrier to mastering complex mechanical skills in extreme sports environments.

Transforming Access for Women Travelers

Farhat Jabeen's arrival has been transformative for women travellers and thrill-seekers like Qamar-un-Nisa, who only gave her first name. Appointing a female instructor is a very admirable step, said the 50-year-old school principal, who was visiting the lake with her students. This appointment by regional tourism authorities as a jet ski guide has unlocked recreational access for women visitors, said instructor Tariq Mahmood.

Ever since Farhat Jabeen joined, it has become completely easy for us to send women to ride with her, Tariq Mahmood told AFP. Her arrival has removed barriers for women visitors, said Muhammad Abbas Ashraf, manager of Kallar Kahar's Tourism Development Corporation. When we first introduced the jet skis, women who visited here faced difficulties, because we could not have them sit with us and ride, he told AFP, highlighting the practical solution Farhat Jabeen provided to an operational dilemma.

Daily Routine and Future Aspirations

She works up to 11 hours a day now, inspecting boat engines, cleaning equipment, and stitching damaged life jackets before embarking on dozens of rides. This demanding schedule underscores the physical and mental endurance required to maintain such a pioneering role in a male-dominated industry. Despite the long hours and physical exertion, Farhat Jabeen remains dedicated to her profession and the women it empowers.

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When I go home and meet my children in the evening, when I see them, all my tiredness goes away, Farhat Jabeen added, finding her motivation in her family after a long day of work. Women should step out of the house and do some kind of work, she said, promoting a broader message of economic independence and active participation in public life for women in Pakistan's conservative social structures.