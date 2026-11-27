Farhan Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Madhur Bhandarkar revisited 'Dil Chahta Hai,' 'Lagaan' and 'Chandni Bar' at IFFI in Goa.

Farhan Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Madhur Bhandarkar Look Back at ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Chandni Bar’ at 25 Barun Sobti, Abhishek Banerjee Star as ‘Paatal Lok’ Creator Sudip Sharma Swaps Violence for Black Comedy in Netflix’s IFFI Selection ‘Pushpak Vimaan’” turned a village cricket match into an epic about resistance; and Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Chandni Bar” took audiences into the largely unseen world of Mumbai’s dance bars.

Twenty-five years later, the filmmakers revisited the films and the risks behind them at “The Legendary 25s,” a session at the 57thDemetri Martin Releases 'Standup Comedy for Christmas' Album Denis Villeneuve Was ‘Deeply Disappointed’ When Disney Put ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ on Same Release Date as ‘Dune 3’: ‘I Hope We Will Survive’ One thread connected their stories: all three had encountered the expectations of commercial Hindi cinema before finding the conviction to make something different. Gowariker and Bhandarkar already had films behind them before “Lagaan” and “Chandni Bar” established their identities as filmmakers.

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Akhtar, making his directorial debut with “Dil Chahta Hai,” said he had not been interested in making a film that conformed to the prevailing Bollywood potboiler template. For Gowariker, who is also the IFFI festival director this year, the turning point came after his first two films failed.