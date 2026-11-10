Maria Guadalupe Calzada-Becerril Rescued From Two-Year Captivity in Fargo Apartment

A woman was rescued from a Fargo apartment after being chained to a bed for two years. Adrian Anthony Calzada-Becerril and Amoles face kidnapping charges in this severe domestic abuse case.

Fargo Police Department officers rescued Maria Guadalupe Calzada-Becerril from an apartment on November 3 after a maintenance worker discovered the forty-year-old U.S. citizen held captive for approximately two years. The victim was found chained to a bed in a bedroom where tin foil covered the windows to block outside views. A security camera inside the room faced directly toward her while she was restrained.

Adrian Anthony Calzada-Becerril, identified as the victim's ex-husband, and Amoles, aged forty-one, were arrested in connection with the discovery. Both individuals now face serious kidnapping charges following the rescue operation that unfolded at the Fargo apartment building. Court records confirm the severity of the allegations against the accused pair.

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The maintenance employee reported entering the unit for routine service when he noticed the woman appeared held against her will. He observed a chain and padlock secured around her right ankle with the other end fastened to the bed. The worker also noted that the victim did not speak English during the encounter.

Court documents indicate that Calzada-Becerril allegedly brought the woman from Mexico in 2024 and kept her restrained inside his apartment for two years. He reportedly provided food twice daily but prevented her from leaving the room to use a bathroom. She was forced to use a bucket placed inside the bedroom for her needs.

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While speaking with police, Calzada-Becerril claimed he kept the woman chained to prevent her from running away. He stated that he, Amoles, and the victim previously lived in Mexico before moving to the United States. His explanation focused on preventing escape rather than addressing the prolonged captivity.

Amoles allegedly admitted to restraining the victim on November 3 before she needed to pick up her eight-year-old child from school. She stated that she regularly restrained the woman because she believed the victim had assaulted them and charged at them with a knife. This account provides context for the specific incident leading to the arrest.

After officers rescued the woman, she was transferred to a hospital for medical evaluation and care. Shortly after the police arrived, Amoles came to the apartment accompanied by her eight-year-old child. The victim accused both Calzada-Becerril and Amoles of beating and sexually assaulting her during the two years she was held captive.

Calzada-Becerril faces kidnapping charges and a count of domestic violence causing bodily injury. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges according to court filings. Amoles is charged with simple assault and has also entered a plea of not guilty to the charge filed against her.

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Prosecutors allege that the perpetrators held the woman captive partly due to concerns about their immigration status. The victim is a United States citizen, while the accused are foreign nationals. Authorities indicated that both Calzada-Becerril and Amoles could potentially face deportation proceedings.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the duration of the captivity and the brutal conditions endured by the victim. The situation highlights severe domestic abuse and human trafficking elements within a private residence. Legal proceedings continue as the community processes the shocking details of the ordeal.