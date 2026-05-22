A look at the final episode of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show on CBS, including tributes from attendees, the show's impact on late-night talk shows, and the show's cancellation. Also covered are the relationships between hosts, including a reunion with David Letterman.

Attendees shared emotional tributes and revealed what the host meant to them during his 11-year run. Fans gathered outside the Ed Sullivan Theater to bid farewell to Stephen Colbert 's final Late Show episode.

The final episode aired on May 21, marking the end of the franchise's 33-year run on CBS. Colbert hosted the show for 11 years after taking over from David Letterman in September 2015. CBS announced the show's cancellation last July, calling it 'purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.

' The Late Show held the best ratings for any late-night talk show for nine years running. Many observers saw the cancellation as a political gesture toward Donald Trump ahead of an $8 billion merger between CBS's parent company Paramount and Skydance. Fans expressed deep sadness and praised Colbert's unique voice. They highlighted Colbert's ability to make difficult news accessible through humor and his proof that political opinion and comedy can coexist during tough times.

Fellow late-night hosts reunited with Colbert to show support, and Colbert also reunited with Letterman for a segment destroying CBS property





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