Farewell Pep: Emotional Scenes as Guardiola Departs Manchester City

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As Pep Guardiola bows out of Manchester City , fans, staff and former players join to pay tribute to the departed coach in a grand goodbye.

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Pep Guardiola Manchester City Football Gestures Of Appreciation Former Football Legends Attend Farewell Event To D

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