Fare evasion: MTA boss says he’s ‘confident’ EAGLE Teams will be ‘first-class operation’ after retraining

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said Tuesday that he is 'confident' a retraining of the agency's bus fare evasion enforcement squads — known as Evasion and

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said he is “confident” that a retraining will work in reducing violent incidents involving fare enforcement teams. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said Tuesday that he is “confident” a retraining of the agency’s busenforcement squads — known as Evasion and Graffiti Lawlessness Eradication Teams — will stem further disputes between them and riders from escalating into violent altercations.

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“I’m confident that we can have a retooled, first-class operation,” Lieber said. “This is the way that fare enforcement goes all over the world, all over Europe, all over Asia. ” Lieber was referring to transit systems in other cities and abroad that use a similar model of tasking unarmed civilian fare enforcement teams with validating riders’ payments. He himself has dubbed the practicevia the OMNY tap-and-ride system.

The devices are supposed to verify payments from OMNY cards, credit and debit cards, and smartphones. During the Tuesday interview, Lieber said the EAGLE Team training is aimed at giving the roughly 350 fare agents a refresher on “techniques of de-escalation” when confronting riders over potentially skipping the $3 fare, rather than letting the situation get physical.

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“It’s about reminding people about the techniques of de-escalation, that you may not, under any circumstances, put hands on a customer, no matter how aggro they get,” he said. The first of the two EAGLE Team altercations to get attention involved a Brooklyn school aide named Kyle Taylor, who alleges that fare agents assaulted him while he was on his way to work early last month.

Taylor reported that even though he paid his fare on the B14 bus on Oct. 6 via a paper transfer, fare agents demanded to see his ID. When he refused, they then pinned him against a bus shelter, punched him in the face, and threw him to the ground — parts of which were caught on security camera footage from a nearby store..

Video of the clash shows what appears to be three fare agents surrounding a straphanger, throwing him to the ground, and attempting to restrain him. Lieber’s comments show that he is continuing to stand by the fare enforcement teams even as some elected officials and advocates have. Soon after announcing he was grounding the squads last month, the City Council Progressive Caucus, which accounts for 23 of the body’s 51 members, called on Lieber to permanently nix them.

The MTA chair has insisted that fare enforcement on buses is necessary as nearly half of bus riders do not pay. The agency also estimates that it loses hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the practice. Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor. He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple.

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