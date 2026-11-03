Farage Vows to Revoke Citizenships Under New Immigration Rules

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage pledges to strip citizenship from migrants arriving under Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's new rules, calling the policy a drain on the economy.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has declared an intent to revoke citizenships granted under the new immigration policies introduced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. This announcement follows intense pressure from left-wing backbenchers within the governing Labour Party, which prompted Mahmood to announce a significant shift in immigration rules on Monday. The new framework alters the pathway to permanent residency and citizenship for migrants entering the United Kingdom, a move Farage argues disproportionately benefits those who may become a financial burden on the state.

New Immigration Policy Details and Timelines

The updated policy establishes a ten-year waiting period for most immigrants seeking Indefinite Leave to Remain, doubling the previous five-year requirement. This status allows individuals to live, study, and work in the UK without time restrictions, typically paving the way for citizenship applications within one year of receiving it. Home Secretary Mahmood emphasized that obtaining this status requires a clean criminal record, no welfare dependency, and the settlement of any tax or healthcare debts owed to the government. Additionally, applicants must pass an English language test, which she described as non-negotiable expectations for permanent settlement.

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Exceptions to the standard ten-year rule include high earners and skilled public sector workers. Individuals earning above £125,141 annually will only need to wait three years to apply for permanent residency. Similarly, skilled professionals in essential public sector roles, such as doctors, nurses, and teachers, are eligible to apply after five years. These specific categories were included despite warnings from the Migration Advisory Committee regarding the long-term costs associated with these groups.

Financial Impact and Stakeholder Opposition

Critics, including Reform UK, argue that the new rules ignore significant economic data. The Migration Advisory Committee previously estimated that the 117,000 care workers expected to gain permanent residency between 2026 and 2030 under the old rules would cost taxpayers £4.2 billion in healthcare and welfare during their lifetimes. When accounting for relatives they can bring to Britain, that figure rises to £9.5 billion. Farage contends that allowing rapid access to citizenship under these conditions is economically unsustainable and contrary to traditional British values.

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Farage stated that if his party were elected, they would review every citizenship granted under the new scheme. He argued that standard practice in other nations does not allow for automatic permanent residency and citizenship within a year of arrival. He described the current approach as uniquely stupid and vowed to analyze whether each individual provides a net benefit to the British economy before retaining their status. His party also proposes replacing the current system with an American-style work visa requiring renewal every five years.

Long-Term Projections and Political Reactions

Reform UK claims that the influx of migrants between 2020 and 2024, known as the Boriswave, will result in a net drain of £622.5 billion to taxpayers by 2085. The party has also promised to prohibit all foreigners in Britain from receiving welfare benefits. Shadow Chancellor Robert Jenrick has supported these hardline stances, aligning with Farage's critique of the Home Secretary's recent decisions. The party views the new rules as a capitulation to open-borders advocates within the Labour Party.

Other organizations have also expressed strong disapproval. Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch UK, described the Home Secretary's reaction as weak and pusillanimous. He argued that the policy disrespects the wishes of the public and the interests of British taxpayers. Mehmet warned that the announcements could incentivize further legal and illegal immigration, potentially leading to a scale of movement even greater than the previous Boriswave. These combined factors suggest a highly contentious political environment surrounding the new immigration framework.