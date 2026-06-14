Farage Vows to Remove Migrants from Social Housing, Citing Disruption to Local Communities

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has promised to address public concerns over mass migration by removing migrants from government-sponsored social housing within 90 days of taking power. Farage argues that prioritizing foreigners over long-term residents has disrupted local communities and shifted housing supply away from native Britons. The party's hardline immigration stance also includes cutting off financial benefits for migrants, deporting all illegals, and reducing legal immigration to net zero.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has pledged to remove all migrants from government-sponsored social housing within 90 days of assuming power. Taxpayer-funded housing schemes have become a contentious issue, symbolizing public anger over mass migration policies that many Britons feel were imposed against their will.

Farage argues that prioritizing foreigners over long-term residents has disrupted local communities and shifted housing supply away from native Britons. On his Substack account, Farage proposed barring foreign nationals from public housing, with those unable to find alternative accommodation within three months facing deportation. Exceptions would be made for vulnerable groups like domestic abuse survivors and care leavers. According to the Housing Ministry, 12% of social housing lead tenants were foreign nationals in the 2024/25 period.

Reform UK's hardline immigration stance also includes cutting off financial benefits for migrants, deporting all illegals, withdrawing from the ECHR, and reducing legal immigration to net zero. The party plans to establish deportation hubs to detain migrants and prevent absconding.

Meanwhile, a controversial migrant hotel in Epping was shut down this week over fire safety concerns, following protests sparked by an Ethiopian migrant's sexual assault of a 14-year-old local girl





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