Farage Concedes Labour Adopted Reform's Anti-Starmer Message in Makerfield By-Election

Nigel Farage admitted that Reform UK's campaign to 'get Keir Starmer out' was effectively used by Labour in the Makerfield by-election, resulting in a significant defeat for his party. Despite a strong local candidate and prior local election wins, Reform fell short as Andy Burnham secured a decisive victory with a message echoing Reform's own, while Farage pleaded with Restore Britain voters to reconsider supporting his party in future contests.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage admitted that his party's campaign message in the Makerfield by-election was co-opted by Labour, leading to a disappointing result. Farage, who did not attend the vote count, expressed disappointment that Reform candidate Robert Kenyon received approximately 16,000 votes, which was about 2,000 fewer than the party had predicted.

Kenyon, a local plumber whose campaign was affected by scrutiny of his past social media posts, finished second with 35% of the vote, trailing significantly behind Labour's Andy Burnham, who secured 54.8%. Burnham, the former Greater Manchester mayor, increased Labour's vote share compared to the 2024 general election, a development that dealt a considerable blow to Reform. This outcome was particularly striking because Reform had won every council seat in the constituency during the local elections in May.

Farage acknowledged that Burnham successfully employed the "vote Burnham, get Starmer out" slogan, which mirrored Reform's own campaign leading up to the local elections on May 7.

"We are the challenger party to the Left in this country, and I would urge you to think again. I really, really would.

" The final tally showed Burnham with 54.8%, Kenyon with 34.5%, and Restore Britain candidate Rebecca Shepherd with 6.8%, meaning the combined right-wing vote for Reform and Restore Britain totaled 41.3%. This marks Reform's second consecutive failure to gain an additional MP in England, with pollster Luke Tryl calling it the party's worst performance since the general election.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice argued the party was always the underdog in a seat with a century-long Labour history but insisted the result reinforced their "vote Reform to get Starmer out" message. He suggested that if Burnham became Prime Minister, he might call an early election, and he urged voters not to want "hard socialism" under Burnham to choose Reform.

The Conservatives seized on the result, with a spokesman calling it "disastrous" for Reform despite it being a top target seat. Meanwhile, some voters who supported Burnham admitted they did so primarily as a strategic move to oust Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressing doubt that Burnham would continue to champion Makerfield if he moved to Downing Street.

Voter Lynn Seddon stated, "We've given him our vote so he has the chance to force Starmer out," while Anthony McCullough, who switched from Reform to Labour, said, "I don't like Burnham... but I dislike Starmer... more. Voting Labour will have been worth it if he's kicked out.

" Another voter, John Simpkin, who previously backed Labour but voted Reform this time, noted, "There's no point changing PM if the policies stay the same.





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Nigel Farage Reform UK Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Keir Starmer

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