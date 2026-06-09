Farage and Bailey Deny Violent AI Deepfake as Scam Surge Targets Public

Nigel Farage and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have denied fabricated AI-generated videos showing a violent confrontation, as security experts link the disinformation to investment scams and Russian cyber criminals.

A wave of fabricated AI-generated content depicting Nigel Farage in a violent confrontation with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey flooded the social media platform X, prompting responses from both public figures and highlighting the growing menace of deepfake technology.

The Reform UK leader, Mr Farage, was compelled to publicly deny any physical altercation occurred, stating he would 'never take it that far.

' The false images and videos, which showed a furious Farage appearing to physically attack Mr Bailey-sometimes wielding a pistol and in one instance seemingly kicking the banker-were widely shared across dozens of X accounts. These deepfakes were not merely mischievous fabrications but were part of a coordinated scam.

They included links to fake news articles with sensationalized headlines, such as 'How Nigel Farage Exposed the Bank of England's Elite Secret Live on Television,' and directed viewers to sign up for fraudulent investment schemes. The posts falsely claimed the events took place on an episode of the BBC's Question Time, a programme on which neither Mr Farage nor Mr Bailey actually appeared together, and where no such violence ever occurred.

Mr Bailey characterized the posts as bait from scammers aiming to criminally exploit the public, particularly vulnerable individuals, and urged vigilance and reporting to both the platform and authorities to combat what he described as a 'truly online scourge.

' His office has been actively reporting such impersonations to X. Cybersecurity analysts at Bitdefender noted the campaign's similarity to previous investment scams using fake imagery of Mr Bailey, suggesting a possible link to Russian-language cyber criminal networks. This incident underscores the rapid evolution of AI-generated disinformation as a tool for financial fraud and reputational damage, raising urgent questions about platform accountability, regulatory frameworks, and public digital literacy.

Both Mr Farage and Mr Bailey, along with platform X, were approached for further comment as the discussion around mitigating AI deepfakes intensifies





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AI Deepfakes Disinformation Investment Scams Nigel Farage Andrew Bailey Bank Of England Social Media Fraud Cybercrime X Platform Digital Deception

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Farage and Bailey Denounce AI Deepfake Scam Linking Them to Violent ConfrontationNigel Farage and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have rejected AI-generated deepfake videos and images that falsely depicted them in a violent altercation on the set of BBC's Question Time. The fabricated content, which spread widely on X, was part of an investment scam targeting the public. Bailey warned the scams exploit the vulnerable and urged vigilance and reporting of such deceptive posts.

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