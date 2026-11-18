Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced immediate criticism after resurfacing a 2014 Trump post calling for the hacking of President Obama's records, an act occurring amidst widespread technology disruptions and following her recent election defeat.

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Help keep the truth online. The far-right congresswoman shared a 2014 post from then-reality TV personality Trump on X, which was then called Twitter, that read:“Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else so please hack Obama’s college records and check ‘place of birth.

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’”Trump’s post came amid his years-long promotion of the racist birther conspiracy theory, which falsely claimed Obama, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, was not born in the United States and was therefore ineligible to serve as president. Boebert, who lost her reelection bid to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado’s heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, added a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoji and a skull emoji to the post.

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Her reason for sharing the 12-year-old post remains unclear, although it came amid a string of recent technology disruptions nationwide. Critics were quick to mock Boebert in the replies, with many suggesting her post was precisely the sort of behavior that had cost her reelection.