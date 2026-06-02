Far-Right Candidate De la Espriella Advances to Colombia Presidential Runoff Amid Controversies

Far-right candidate Rodolfo Hernández de la Espriella won the first round of Colombia's presidential election and will face leftist Iván Cepeda in a runoff. President Gustavo Petro rejected the results, citing massive irregularities. De la Espriella's campaign was marked by law-and-order rhetoric, alliances with right-wing leaders, and past controversial statements, setting the stage for a tense second round on June 21.

Far-right candidate Rodolfo Hernández de la Espriella has advanced to the second round of Colombia 's presidential election after securing the most votes in the first round, according to electoral authorities.

Leftist incumbent President Gustavo Petro has rejected the preliminary results, alleging over 800,000 irregularities in the voter registry compared to the electoral census. De la Espriella, representing the Defensores de la Patria party, won 43.74% of the vote, surpassing Iván Cepeda, Petro's chosen successor from the Historic Pact party. In his victory speech in Barranquilla, de la Espriella declared, "We will punish the enemies of Colombia!

" and warned Petro not to ignore the results. His running mate is former Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo Abondano. Supporters of Cepeda rallied in Bogotá and other cities. The race concludes a campaign marked by controversy, including allegations that U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno attempted to broker an alliance between de la Espriella and conservative candidate Paloma Valencia to defeat Cepeda.

De la Espriella, a criminal defense attorney known for representing drug traffickers and paramilitaries, ran on a law-and-order platform, promising an "iron fist" against crime, building megaprisons, and restoring ties with Israel. He has also advocated putting "God back in the classrooms" and has been accused of misogyny and of boasting on television about torturing cats as a youth.

The runoff is scheduled for June 21, with Valencia endorsing de la Espriella and centrist Sergio Fajardo's one million votes making the outcome uncertain. The article concludes with a fundraising appeal from the publisher, Common Dreams, emphasizing its independence from corporate interests and its mission to inform and inspire change for the public good. It notes that survival is increasingly difficult due to opposition from powerful forces and asks for reader support





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Colombia Presidential Election Rodolfo Hernández De La Espriella Iván Cepeda Gustavo Petro Far-Right Runoff Electoral Fraud Law And Order Bernie Moreno Paloma Valencia

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