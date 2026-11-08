Far-right attacker kills six in Krakow shooting

A 25-year-old Polish man with far-right views drove into Krakow's Main Market Square and opened fire, killing six people and injuring at least 16 before being shot by police. Authorities discovered the bodies of three suspected family members at the suspect's home and described him as holding radical and ultranationalistic views.

A Polish man with far-right views drove into Kraków’s busy central square on Saturday and opened fire, killing six people and injuring at least 16 others before police shot and injured him, authorities said.

Hours after the attack, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said authorities found the bodies of three people, believed to be the suspect’s family members, inside his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a town about 150 kilometers northeast of Kraków. The 25-year-old suspect’s name has not been released, but Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the man holds “very radical” and “ultranationalistic” views.

Also read 5 killed, at least 12 injured in shooting in Polish city of Krakow, police say

“Everything indicates that he was fascinated by far-right ideologies,” Kierwiński said at a news conference. The attack happened in the Main Market Square, located in in the heart of Krakow’s Old Town and a major tourist hub in the city. Police said the rampage began at around 3.p.m. , when the attacker drove to several spots in the square and opened fire at each stop with an automatic weapon.

An officer shot and injured him during a confrontation before taking him into custody. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. This is a developing story. More to follow.

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Hours after the attack, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said authorities found the bodies of three people, believed to be the suspect’s family members, inside his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a town about 150 kilometers northeast of Kraków. The 25-year-old suspect’s name has not been released, but Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the man holds “very radical” and “ultranationalistic” views.

“Everything indicates that he was fascinated by far-right ideologies,” Kierwiński said at a news conference. The attack happened in the Main Market Square, located in in the heart of Krakow’s Old Town and a major tourist hub in the city. Police said the rampage began at around 3.p.m. , when the attacker drove to several spots in the square and opened fire at each stop with an automatic weapon.

An officer shot and injured him during a confrontation before taking him into custody. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.