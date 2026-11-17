A network of 120 leftist groups protests the US-backed Pax Silica tech hub in the Philippines, opposing Trump's strategy to reduce reliance on China.

A coalition of 120 organizations, predominantly identified as communist, socialist, and far-left entities, has mobilized to oppose the Pax Silica initiative in the Philippines. This US-led project aims to establish a major artificial intelligence and semiconductor industrial hub within the country. The coordinated demonstrations have drawn international attention as they coincide with President Donald Trump's visit to Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit. Critics argue that the initiative serves to expand American economic and military dominance while undermining local sovereignty.

Protest Origins and Transnational Links

A Fox News Digital investigation has traced the organizational backbone of these protests to a transnational activist network. This network extends from Manila to major US cities including New York, Washington, and Los Angeles, as well as Canada. Key participants include the Democratic Socialists of America East Bay chapter and groups linked to Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based Marxist tech millionaire. The coalition also features the International League of Peoples' Struggles, which was founded with assistance from the late Jose Maria Sison, the former founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

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The Clark Advanced Manufacturing Park Project

The core dispute centers on the proposed Clark Advanced Manufacturing Park, a massive development spanning approximately 4,000 acres. Located in New Clark City, Tarlac, this site is designated as the primary hub for the Pax Silica project. Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, a former senior adviser at Palantir Technologies, described the initiative last year as a strategic move to strengthen American control. The goal is to secure critical supply chains for AI infrastructure, semiconductor production, and essential minerals to counter Beijing's influence.

Indigenous Land Rights and Opposition Views

Indigenous groups, specifically the Ayta delegates, have emerged as vocal opponents of the development. They allege that the Pax Silica project is being constructed on ancestral lands without proper consent. During a mobilization at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on November 14, 2026, activists burned an effigy of President Trump to protest the visit. These groups frame their resistance as a defense against American imperialism and a stand for climate justice, arguing that the industrial hub threatens local farming communities and rural livelihoods.

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Geopolitical Context of the ASEAN Summit

The protests gained significant visibility as President Trump arrived in the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit. Demonstrators from groups like Anakbayan and the International League of Peoples' Struggles gathered outside the US Embassy in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 2026. These actions were synchronized with mass protests in Manila to create a global outcry against the initiative. Experts suggest that Washington views the Pax Silica plan as essential for securing the technology resources needed to compete with China in the ongoing geopolitical and technological rivalry.

Demographic Profile of the Protest Network

An analysis of the 120 organizations in the protest network reveals distinct ideological characteristics. Approximately eight out of ten of these groups are openly communist, socialist, or describe themselves as anti-imperialist. Additionally, most members of the coalition are openly anti-Zionist, expressing opposition to the existence of a Jewish state of Israel. For these opponents, the protests represent a broader effort to curb American economic power, while Washington maintains the project is vital for national security and technological independence.