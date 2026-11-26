Ubisoft is porting the acclaimed Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon to the Nintendo Switch 2. The release is scheduled for Spring 2027, marking the franchise's return to Nintendo hardware after 21 years.

Ubisoft has confirmed that the legendary shooter Far Cry 3 will launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 platform. The release is tentatively scheduled for Spring 2027, bringing one of the most praised titles in the franchise to a new generation of Nintendo hardware. This move marks the first time a mainline Far Cry title has been available on a Nintendo console since 2006, ending a more than two-decade absence from the platform.

Far Cry 3 Launch Timeline and Platform Details

Ubisoft intends to release Far Cry 3: Classic Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the window between March and early June 2027. A more specific launch date and pre-order details are expected to be announced in early 2027. While the exact pricing has not been finalized for the Switch 2, the Classic Edition currently retails for $29.99 on other major consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

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Ubisoft Far Cry Series History on Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 will host both Far Cry 3: Classic Edition and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon , marking the franchise's official return to Nintendo systems. The last and only entry in the series to appear on a Nintendo platform was Far Cry: Vengeance for the Wii, which was released over 21 years ago. That exclusive title was largely panned by critics and players alike, and it was swiftly forgotten by the community. These new ports aim to correct that legacy by delivering the critically acclaimed open-world experiences that defined the series.

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Content and Pricing

The version arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2 is the 2018 Classic Edition , which features improved visuals over the original 2012 release but removes the fan-favorite co-op mode. The standalone expansion Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon may be bundled with the base game or sold separately, a detail that Ubisoft has not yet clarified. On current platforms, Far Cry 3: Classic Edition costs $29.99, while Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is priced at $14.99. Consumers who purchase both games individually on other consoles typically pay $44.98 combined.

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Ubisoft Open World Design Legacy

Far Cry 3 is widely regarded by critics and players as the best game in the franchise and one of the greatest Ubisoft titles ever created. Released 14 years ago, the game revolutionized open-world design with its groundbreaking approach to player freedom and environmental interaction. It holds an OpenCritic score of 75/100 from top critics, with 67% recommending the title. The game is rated Mature 17+ by the ESRB due to intense violence, blood and gore, strong language, and sexual content.

Next Far Cry Release and Market Impact

This announcement provides a crucial bridge for fans awaiting the next mainline entry in the series. The last core title, Far Cry 6 , launched in 2021 and, while commercially successful, did not match the critical reception of earlier installments. Fans have been waiting for years for Far Cry 7 to return to the series' former glory. Although Far Cry 7 remains years away from a confirmed release date, these 2027 ports offer Nintendo players an opportunity to experience the franchise's golden era.