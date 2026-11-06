Faouzia Wins Billboard Canada Women In Music Award as 'Unethical' Streams Hit 150 Million

Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia receives the Breakthrough Award at Billboard Canada Women In Music 2026, driven by the viral success of her single Unethical which has surpassed 150 million global streams.

Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia is set to receive the Breakthrough Award Presented by FACTOR at the Billboard Canada Women In Music 2026 event. This prestigious honour recognizes her rapid ascent in the music industry, a trajectory significantly accelerated by the massive viral success of her hit single Unethical. The announcement highlights the growing influence of independent artists in a landscape traditionally dominated by major label entities.

Unethical Viral Success and Chart Performance

The primary catalyst for this recognition is the extraordinary performance of Unethical, a track released over a year ago that has amassed 150 million global streams. This figure positions the song as her second most-streamed single to date, demonstrating a sustained period of relevance rather than a fleeting moment of fame. The track has shown remarkable resilience, achieving a new chart peak in each of its eight weeks on the Billboard Global 200, a feat that underscores its enduring appeal to international audiences.

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Streaming momentum has been particularly strong in key international markets, including the U.K., South Africa, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The song's narrative, reportedly inspired by an ultimatum from an ex-partner who demanded she prioritize their relationship over her singing career, has resonated deeply with listeners. This emotional authenticity, combined with Faouzia's virtuosic vocal delivery, has fueled its spread across social media platforms like TikTok, where live performance clips have generated significant engagement.

Independent Status and Career Trajectory

What distinguishes Faouzia's achievement is her status as an independent artist. Two years ago, she announced she was working independently for the first time in over six years after parting ways with her former label, Atlantic Records/Warner Music Canada, where she had released her first two EPs. Her recent album, released in 2025, was followed by a deluxe edition in June titled Film Noir (fin), which added three additional tracks. This release strategy has contributed to her current standing of over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

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Her collaborative history includes working with high-profile acts such as David Guetta, Galantis, John Legend, and Martin Solveig. She is also credited as a co-writer on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's 2024 track Beg Forgiveness. These collaborations have helped broaden her artistic reach while her independent status allows for greater creative control. Industry observers note that her slow and steady ascent is now paying off in tangible ways, validating the viability of the independent model for global superstars.

Canadian Music Industry Developments

While Faouzia gains international acclaim, other Canadian music entities are making significant structural moves. SOCAN has officially joined GEMA's live royalty network, One Arena, becoming the first non-European rights collection company to participate. This network aims to provide transparency for live music royalties by tracking concerts worldwide and clarifying how performance royalties are calculated and distributed to artists.

With SOCAN's inclusion, One Arena now covers major Canadian concerts alongside seven European organizations, including GEMA (Germany), SUISA (Switzerland & Liechtenstein), AKM (Austria), Buma-Stemra (Netherlands), KODA (Denmark), TONO (Norway), and OSA (Czech Republic). This integration allows SOCAN to access international performance royalty data, while giving One Arena members visibility into Canadian live music earnings, creating a more transparent global framework for songwriters and performers.

Local Band Updates and Tour Announcements

In other Canadian news, the band Anngine de Poitrine returned to Toronto on November 5 for a sold-out show at History. During the performance, they introduced a new band member, described as a polka-dotted alien with a cube-shaped head and two horns shaped like their signature yellow triangle. The group debuted an upbeat new track featuring a percussion break and a triangle solo, marking their second taste of new music in less than two months.

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This show kicks off their latest North American run, their first return to Toronto since July, which included Mod Club shows and an opening stint for Jack White. They will next perform in Quebec City on November 6 and Montreal on November 16. Meanwhile, the band is vying for top honours at the ADISQ Gala in Montreal on November 8, having secured 11 nominations for the ceremony celebrating Quebec music.