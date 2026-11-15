Fantasy Start or Sit: Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers D/ST, Darren Waller With the 3-5 Panthers traveling to New Orleans to take on the 3-5 Saints in Week 10, there

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith the 3-5 Panthers traveling to New Orleans to take on the 3-5 Saints in Week 10, there are many Panthers players that can be added to your fantasy football team.

However, not all of them can be started in your lineup. Here is a look at whether to start or sit Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers defense and Darren Waller in Week 10. Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 11 Start/Sit Guide Avoid These Landmines

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthis season with 46 catches for 625 yards and 3 touchdowns. In the Broncos game, McMillan had 4 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. The Saints have been one of the worst teams in the NFL at defending the pass this season, and many receivers have had huge games against them.

McMillan has been a regular part of the Panthers passing game and remains a reliable option for fantasy football managers. He's also capable of making plays downfield and finding the end zone.in Week 10. For one, Carolina has struggled to stop opponents from scoring all season. Now, the Panthers will be on the road against the Saints, a team coming off of a big overtime win against the Browns.

Advertisement

The Panthers are dealing with a host of injuries on defense right now as well. LB Bobby Okereke is out for the Panthers this week. CB Mike Jackson is doubtful to play. LB Jaelan Phillips and DE Will Lee III are both questionable to play in New Orleans.

The Panthers are still trying to figure out the defensive scheme of new defensive coordinator Todd Wash. With the injuries on the Panthers defense, as well as their poor play on defense this season, it is difficult to trust this unit in fantasy football. Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller attempts to make a catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Last week, Waller had his best game of the season against the Broncos, catching eight of 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers have been throwing the ball a lot to Waller in recent games, and he has been a reliable option for Bryce Young.against the Saints on Sunday.

The tight end position can be hit or miss from week to week, but Waller's recent production makes him a good option for fantasy managers. Mark Livingston is a South Carolina native and recent Penn State graduate with a degree in Digital Media and Journalism. He previously wrote for Greenville Sports Media, where he covered various sports and teams across the Carolinas. His experience includes game coverage, feature stories and interviews.