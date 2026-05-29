Fantasy Series That Rival or Surpass Harry Potter

An exploration of fantasy book series that offer richer or equally compelling experiences compared to the Harry Potter series, highlighting their unique strengths, intricate worldbuilding, and character-driven narratives.

As controversial a figure as J. K. Rowling may deservedly be, there's no denying that the Harry Potter series revolutionized not just the fantasy genre, but the publishing industry as a whole.

Throughout seven incredible books that sold like the hottest of cakes, Rowling revitalized children's and young adult fantasy in ways that were unheard of at the time. In all honesty, it seems unlike that a fantasy book series will ever have a pop-cultural impact of quite this scale ever again.

But as phenomenal as the Harry Potter books are, there are definitely stronger examples of fantasy literature out there that all those who love Harry's adventures should check out at some point in their lives (given that they're old enough to read them, of course). From YA fantasy much akin to Rowling's masterful series to fantasy books that are most definitely not for the little readers of the family, these book sagas are even better than what the Wizarding World has to offer.

'The Kingkiller Chronicle' Patrick Rothfuss published The Name of the Wind in 2007 and its sequel, The Wise Man's Fear, in 2011. Both books have been showered with praise over the years by creatives of the stature of George R. R. Martin, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Lin-Manuel Miranda over the years, and the praise is well-deserved.

The series also comprises a short story and three novellas, but the novels are the main attraction here, and what an attraction they are. The series has some of the most intricate worldbuilding and fascinating character work. They're both among the precious few fantasy books better than Harry Potter, with some of the most intricate worldbuilding and fascinating character work that the fantasy genre has seen at any point during the 21st century.

Rothfuss is a magician with words, making it so that even when they're at their most dense, The Name of the Wind and The Wise Man's Fear never feel tedious in the slightest. The only thing holding the series back is that a whopping 15 years after the publication of the second book, the long-overdue The Doors of Stone hasn't yet been published, with there being no sign that it will see the light of day anytime soon.

'The Gentleman Bastard' Sequence Starting with The Lies of Locke Lamora, easily one of the greatest and most iconic fantasy novels of the 2000s, Scott Lynch's Gentleman Bastard Sequence is one of those must-read series for those getting into fantasy books. It's a masterclass in fantasy heist storytelling, balancing incredibly deep and charming world-building with some razor-sharp humor.

This is another example of a series that's still unfinished, with Lynch having promised four more books and three novellas since 2013's The Republic of Thieves. Still, the strengths of the material that fans already have are more than enough to make it a legendary book series.

Philosophical or mythological depth isn't really the point here; instead, it's proof of just how entertaining character-driven fantasy stories can be when in the hands of someone with a voice as instantly endearing as Lynch's.

'A Song of Ice and Fire' The elephant in the room whenever talking about incomplete fantasy series always ends up leading back to George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire-and as far as fans are concerned, it probably always will. But despite also being held back in overall quality by the fact that it's remained unfinished for 15 years, the tales of Westeros and Essos are fascinating enough that, even if the series never did end, it would still be one of the best in the history of fantasy literature.

From A Game of Thrones to A Dance with Dragons, each book in the series has something invaluable to offer. Though some may find its Medieval world-building somewhat slow, others love the series precisely because of that. It's a monumental achievement of epic fantasy, bolstered by Martin's mastery over narrative and world-building.

This world feels incredibly lived-in and layered, and as a result, every event that occurs, whether it's a massive battle or a small turning point in a character arc, can't be anything less than satisfying





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Fantasy Literature Book Recommendations Harry Potter Kingkiller Chronicle Gentleman Bastard A Song Of Ice And Fire Patrick Rothfuss Scott Lynch George R.R. Martin Incomplete Series

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