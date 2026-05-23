'Fantasy movie masterpieces' for times of turmoil

A list of ten fantasy movie masterpieces from the last eighty years, ranked in order of their greatness, which cater to diverse tastes ranging from family-friendly animation to dark adult fairytales.

In times of turmoil, it's nice to have an escape, and there's no better escape than fantasy movies . They whisk us away to far-off lands where good actually triumphs over evil and magic is real.

It beats doomscrolling into oblivion, that's for sure. Even when they turn dark, as many fantasy films do, they can still enthrall us with their enchanting visuals and imaginative storytelling. There is no shortage of fantasy film masterpieces going all the way back through film history, and even limiting a list to the last eighty years leaves us with an embarrassment of riches.

The greatest fantasy films found across the last eight decades come from well-known franchises, major studios, and master filmmakers. They offer a wide swath of the variety found within the genre, from family-friendly animation to dark adult fairytales. There are films of low fantasy made with minimal to no advanced technology and high fantasy blockbusters featuring the most state-of-the-art effects available at the time.

There's more than just one way to get from once upon a time to happily ever after, and these ten fantasy movie masterpieces made in the last eighty years do it the best. [No '... ' placeholders





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