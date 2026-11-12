Fantasy Managers Should Explore Trading Chuba Hubbard Amid Jonathan Brooks' Return

Chuba Hubbard is a sell-high candidate amid Jonathan Brooks' return and this other key statistic.

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As a fantasy manager of many teams, I can tell you with confidence that this game isn't about the 'now.

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' It is about what is to come. We may indulge in our success stories, but the NFL is always changing. Your dreams can become nightmares in one week. I emphasize that you always keep tabs on your players' schedules.

Do they have a depth chart threat that could affect their usage? What key factors may affect your players' rankings? I know it is a lot of work, but that is where I will come to help. I ran the data and found Chuba Hubbard to be a prime sell-high candidate as of Week 10.

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Among all NFL running backs, Hubbard ranks third in Rush Share . Only two ball-carriers have recorded a higher volume this season: Jahmyr Gibbs and Kenneth Walker III. The volume has helped Hubbard rank as the RB6 in fantasy points per game. He averages about 17 rushing attempts, 78 rushing yards, and 0.63 rushing touchdowns per game.

In the receiving game, Hubbard is adding nearly 4 targets, 3 receptions, 21 receiving yards, and 0.25 touchdowns per game.before the season started, Hubbard has delivered like a better-than-almost-any draft pick in fantasy football. But I see great reason to sell him at a peak stock now.

First, I don't think Hubbard will start to flop for fantasy owners. Rather, I think his stock has peaked, and you can profit with a well-executed trade. In Week 10, Hubbard competes against the New Orleans Saints, who rank worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs. After that, the schedule toughens up.

In Weeks 11-13, the final playoff push, Hubbard's average opponent in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs is 9th-toughest in the NFL. Week 14 is easy against the Saints, but then in Weeks 15-17, most leagues' playoff weeks, Hubbard's average opponent ranking is again 9th-toughest in the NFL. Hubbard also faces a threat from his backup, Jonathan Brooks. The Panthers' RB2 has been injured since Week 2 after a promising preseason.

On Wednesday, November 11, Brooks returned to full practice for the first time in about two months. In August, ADP ranked Brooks 39th among running backs, seven spots behind Hubbard. It was often reported that Brooks would have a go at the RB1 job, but that effort was cut short due to that groin injury. At this point in the season, I definitely wouldn't expect Brooks to get the RB1 job.

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But he should expect a fair share of this offense, and definitely more than AJ Dillon and Trevor Etienne, who combined for 27 rushing attempts over eight games. Whether Brooks gets 15% or up to 35% of this rushing offense, it will cut into Hubbard's volume. That reduction will push him out of RB1 range, and that is worth selling. The Saints, an easy matchup, offer a prime window to shop Hubbard.

He can net profitable returns through these prime buy-low candidates, in my estimation:Advanced metrics as good as Hubbard's, and on a better offense. A Week 9 struggle created a false regression narrative; he did score a touchdown. Has top-10 WR upside, 15 targets over the last two games; plays for an offense capable of being the NFL's best, and is now healthy. Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey.

He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management.

He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.