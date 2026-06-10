Fantasy Makes a Comeback: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Tops Streaming Charts

While science fiction has been dominating entertainment, fantasy is making a strong comeback. Recent releases like 'Masters of the Universe', 'The Legend of Vox Machina', and 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' have contributed to this trend. Fans of the genre are revisiting underrated films, and streaming platforms are giving new life to previously underperforming projects. 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', a 2023 fantasy heist film, recently topped Pluto TV's Top 10 Movie charts in the U.S.

While science fiction has been dominating entertainment in recent years, fantasy has been making a strong comeback. The release of 'Masters of the Universe', 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 4, and 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' have contributed to this resurgence, with the latter reaching $1 billion at the global box office.

This trend has led fans of the genre to revisit one of its most underrated films, which featured a star-studded cast but was initially seen as a box-office disappointment despite critical acclaim. Recently, several projects that were initially considered disappointments have found new audiences on streaming platforms. One such example is the 'Battleship' movie, based on the board game, which featured A-list celebrities and was initially deemed a box-office bomb, but has since found a new life on streaming.

Now, another movie based on a popular board game has found a new audience on streaming platforms.

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', a 2023 fantasy heist film based on the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, recently dominated Pluto TV's Top 10 Movie charts in the U.S., ranking #1 and beating 'Top Gun: Maverick'. The film stars Chris Pine as Edgin the bard, who embarks on a heist with his friends Holga the barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Simon the wizard (Justice Smith), and Doric the druid (Sophia Lillis) to retrieve a magic artifact from their former friend and con artist Forge (Hugh Grant), and regain the trust of Edgin's daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman).

Alongside the main cast, the film also features Bradley Cooper as Holga's ex-husband, Marlamin; the Australian comedy group Aunty Donna; and a live-action cameo from the main characters of the Dungeons & Dragons TV series. This resurgence of fantasy in entertainment is an exciting development for fans of the genre, as it opens up the possibility for more diverse and innovative stories to be told on the big and small screens





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Fantasy Dungeons & Dragons Streaming Pluto TV Top Gun: Maverick

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