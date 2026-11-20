ESPN analysts Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash break down the top waiver wire targets and drops across all 32 NHL teams, highlighting goalies like Levi and Brown, and discussing roster moves for players such as Gustavsson and Cozens.

The NHL has passed the mathematical quarter mark of the 2026-27 season . This week, it's time for another fantasy hockey takeover!

Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash identify one player to add or drop from all 32 teams. A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday. Those ballots are combined to come up with the rankings you see below.has taken most of Carolina's starts and posted far better numbers, while Bussi's save percentage sits well below .900.

Also read Alabama State Rep. Patrick Sellers Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges Over Pandemic Relief Funds

A backup on a great team can still steal wins, but not often enough to hold a roster spot in most leagues. Embracing his inner Maximus Decimus Meridius, with the online support of cinematic gladiator Russell Crowe, Levi is 4-0-0 with a .947 SV%, 1.25 GAA since returning from injury. The young goalie has swagger, the Oilers are playing solid defense, and& Co. can still always score their way out of other problems any day of the week.

Pick him up.is on pace to start 73 games this regular season. Not an ideal tempo for a team gunning to win the Cup in a few months. While Gustavsson won't compete as much as the early Vezina Trophy favorite, he'll see enough action to satisfy managers in deeper fantasy leagues. , and he has been producing at a steady clip.

His track record says this is close to who he is. At 21% rostered, he's a bargain. Brown has landed a regular spot on New Jersey's power play and has been cashing in. Fair warning: he's scoring more than his chances suggest, so the pace will slow.

WithCozens has lost ground on Ottawa's power play, with his time on the man advantage down by about a minute a night lately. Without that, his fantasy value leans mostly on hits. His hits still help in leagues that count them, but without the power-play time, there isn't enough scoring to go with them. Zacha's low roster rate is a hangover from a slow start, when he managed one point in his first five games.

He has been producing steadily since, back alongside, the same partnership that paid off last season, with more than four minutes of power-play time a night. Boston has outscored opponents at 5-on-5 when that line is out, so this one is real. Dobson's problem is role. He's stuck on Montreal's second power-play unit, and a defender without top-unit time needs peripherals to matter.

Advertisement

His hits and blocks are middling at best. In standard leagues, the spot is better used elsewhere. No member of Vegas' blue line is making much productive noise this fall, including the 31-yer-old puck-moving defenseman. It doesn't help that coach Ryan Craig is rolling out a top power play consisting of five forwards, a group that's getting the job done rather effectively.

The longtime Star is averaging 0.33 points/game since his third full year in 2018-19. While hardly a jaw-dropping rate, one that suggests the 32-year-old defender is ready to mildly erupt after pitching in just one point in 16 games this fall. Toss in his enduringly dependable number of blocked shots, and Lindell could prove once again valuable in deeper fantasy leagues very soon. Heading into Thursday's contests against the Ducks, Wedgewood's thriving 2025-26 campaign feels like an eon ago now.

If the singular win, .863 SV% and 3.99 GAA doesn't serve as perturbing, then the 6.95Some of Miller's slow start is bad luck, but not all of it. His power-play time has slipped lately, and his line has been outscored at 5-on-5. At nearly 80% rostered, his roster rate is living off reputation more than production.

The well-rounded defender in real life doesn't shoot, score, hit or block enough shots to justify investment in just about any form of NHL fantasy competition. Moreso, there's a good gaggle of widely available blueliners who are easily banging out more than 1.1 fantasy points per outing. Bennett's power-play time has been cut roughly in half lately, and without it, his fantasy line leans on hits.

He's a better real-life player than fantasy starter, and the roster spot can do more elsewhere. Schenn has been one of the Islanders' most productive forwards lately, and his line has controlled the scoreboard at 5-on-5. The bonus is the physical play: more than two hits a night gives him a floor in leagues that count them.

Los Angeles rain: Powerful storm brings heavy downpours, flooding roads and triggering water rescues Head coach Andre Tourigny: "He has a job to do. He needs to do it. Now more than ever ... we need him big time.

" In fact, Vejmelka hasn't been holding up his part of the bargain these first few weeks, sporting a career-worst .872 SV% and, more worrisome, a minus-7.89 GSAx. Until the 30-year-old figures it out, he's doing more fantasy damage than good. This one stings. Ovechkin is still getting good looks and has scored far fewer goals than his chances deserve.

But even with normal luck, the 41-year-old projects as a depth winger at about 13 minutes per game. With retirement already announced, there's no keeper case either. Enjoy the farewell tour as a fan, not a manager. Who?

The newest member of the Ducks' top line and power play, that's who. Units that also include the league's co-leader in goals,, Leo Carlsson and other heavy-fantasy-hitters in Anaheim, Caulfield is both useful -- at least right now in deeper leagues -- and widely available. The second-pair defender isn't scoring, shooting, hitting or blocking enough shots to merit rostering in conventional ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Advertisement

Drop Parayko for fellow blueliner, who's skating on the Blues' No. 1 power play and has 14 points to show for 21 games to date. Boosted to the Jets' top line and power play, Vilardi has two goals and six assists on 20 shots in his past seven contests. The imposing, minute-munching winger is one reason Winnipeg is winning more games than not these days.

There just isn't enough meat on the fantasy bone to justify rostering Dunn in all but the most profound of deeper fantasy leagues. For one, it's difficult to get too excited about a blueliner's role on a top power play when they have only two assists with the extra skater to show for their most recent 14 games. Benson has scored far less often than his chances deserve, and that's the opening.

He's skating more than 20 minutes a night with heavy power-play time, and his assists have kept him useful while the goals lag. The role is right, and the scoring should catch up. If only as a temp in net for the next couple of weeks. After an ugly October, Wolf is on the upswing with a 4-1-1 record, .919 SV% and 2.18 GAA heading into Thursday's tilt with the Wild.

Backstopping a Flames squad that's gutting out some impressive wins, he merits tossing out against several opponents in the coming days, such as the Blackhawks, Penguins, Rangers, Red Wings and Sabres. Surprisingly to most, he was much more valuable as a fantasy performer back in Edmonton. As it stands, Nurse's moderate total of hits plus blocked shots doesn't come anywhere near making up for his measly three points through 23 contests. Arvidsson has cooled off, but the chances haven't.

He's getting quality looks and a big share of Detroit's power-play time. If someone in your league cut him during the dip, he's worth grabbing before the finish catches up.out until at least early December, Pittsburgh needs his scoring. He brings almost nothing in hits or blocks, so his value rides on points, and in deeper leagues, that's enough. Toronto has struggled, and Tavares is caught in it.

The Leafs have been badly outscored at 5-on-5 with him on the ice. The 36-year-old still has a power-play role, but that isn't enough to justify a roster spot in standard leagues. Drysdale is getting the role fantasy managers have long waited for. He's seeing more than 23 minutes a night, and Philadelphia leans on him for the bulk of its power-play time.

He won't shoot much, but the assists and minutes make him a solid depth defender. Give it a minute. After suffering a devastating broken leg at last winter's Olympics, the winger will understandably need a bit of time to get back up to speed. Skating in L.A.

's top six and on the No. 1 power play, it shouldn't take too long. Since 2020-21, Fiala has produced at a 0.85 point/game pace. Johnson has been the bright spot in a rough Columbus season, producing at a near top-line fantasy rate with a steady power-play role. He's skating more than 18 minutes a night, and the opportunity isn't going anywhere.

On a thin roster, he's one of the few Blue Jackets you can trust for points. There's no ignoring the seven goals, including three with the extra skater, in only six games. Toss in the shots, short-handed point, hits etc., and it works out to a productive run from the third-year skater.

Plus, the Blackhawks will need even more from the Nazar if Connor Bedard is to miss significant time.over the flashy figures put up by other stars around the league, Boeser is going about his quiet business of essentially kicking in a point, at minimum, every game. The Canucks' winger has failed to produce a goal or assist only twice since Oct. 11. As storm moves out of SoCal, expect dry and cool conditions