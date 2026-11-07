Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Ashton Jeanty vs. Tyler Allgeier

Evaluating who to play in fantasy football this week between Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty and Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There are a number of RBs whose fantasy outlooks are difficult to gauge for Week 9 based on how they performed in Week 8. Two of those RBs are Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty and Arizona Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Ollie Gordon vs. Ashton Jeanty

Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should have in their starting lineups between Jeanty and Allgeier inNov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty rushes the ball past New York Jets safety Andre Cisco in the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Jeanty, as a rusher, has continued to have limited success.

In Week 8 against the New York Jets, he had just two carries for nine yards, which marked his fourth consecutive game with fewer than 30 rushing yards. While he did continue to make an impact as a pass-catcher, logging three receptions for 64 yards, alarm bells should be ringing for fantasy managers with Jeanty, because Las Vegas drastically increased the workload of their rookie RB Mike Washington Jr. In Week 8, he had 25 carries for 83 yards.

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In Week 9, Jeanty and the Raiders will play against the San Francisco 49ers. They are allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 89.0. Also, the 49ers are allowing the 13th-fewest standard and the 12th-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last three RB1s they faced averaged 50.3 rushing yards, 3.7 receptions, and combined for two TDs.

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Rookie Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love, after missing two games and returning in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, sustained an injury again. He suffered a high ankle sprain, which led to Allgeier having a big role, one in which he excelled in.

He had 11 carries for 147 yards, five receptions for 44 yards, and three total TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, he ranked as RB1 for the week. With Love getting put on the injured reserve, Allgeier is set to have Arizona’s lead back role again in Week 9 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is currently allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 94.0.

They are also giving up the 17th-fewest PPR and the 14th-fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last three RB1s to face Seattle have averaged 48.7 rushing yards, three receptions, and combined for four TDs. When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit between Jeanty and Allgeier, they should start Jeanty and sit Allgeier. While Allgeier did finish as RB1 in PPR formats last week, a falloff should be expected.

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This is not his first go in the Cardinals RB1 role in 2026. In two prior games, he had that role and combined for 57 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, and no TDs. He should have a much more difficult time having a good fantasy outing against Seattle’s defense than Dallas’ defense. The Cowboys are allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 152.8.

Jeanty, even in a reduced role, still could have a good fantasy outing with the consistent receiving upside he has showcased all season. If Jeanty does have another sub-five-carry game in this contest, fantasy managers should enter full panic mode, but for now, with his receiving upside and overall talent level, with him and Allgeier facing similar levels of defenses for their fantasy outlooks in Week 9, he is still the slightly better start decision this week in fantasy.

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years.

In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops