Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Sit: Golden, Burden, Wilson Advice

Expert fantasy football guidance for Week 8 includes start recommendations for Christian McCaffrey opponents like Zay Flowers and sit warnings for Marquise Wilson against the Seahawks.

Fantasy football managers must navigate a complex landscape for Week 8, balancing breakout stars against adverse matchups and dealing with significant injury concerns at key positions. The latest analysis highlights critical decisions for wide receivers facing elite defenses and those exploiting vulnerable secondary units in the National Football League.

Wide Receiver Start Recommendations

Christian McCaffrey is not a wide receiver, but the text focuses on wide receiver matchups. DeSean Washington has struggled recently, scoring only 3.6 points in a previous game and failing to exceed 10.4 points in three of his last four contests. Despite this slump, he should be started against the Baltimore Ravens because their defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings also merits a start, as he scored 11.6 points last week and faces a Buffalo Bills defense that has yielded the fifth-most points to the position. Romeo Doubs presents another strong start option for the Green Bay Packers; he has scored 16-plus points in three of his last four games and benefits from the New England Patriots suffering injuries at wide receiver while allowing the seventh-most points to perimeter receivers.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Breece Hall vs. Blake Corum

Breakout Performers and Reliable Assets

Romeo Doubs is not the primary breakout story; the text highlights Zay Burden as the current breakout candidate. Zay Burden has posted 17-plus fantasy points in three straight games, averaging 19.9 points with 21 targets during that span. He ranks behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tee Higgins, and Puka Nacua in fantasy points among wide receivers over the last three weeks. Although his matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not ideal on paper, Burden remains a must-start due to his high floor and ceiling. Devonta Smith continues to be one of the season's best breakout wide receivers, averaging 16.4 fantasy points per game for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has recorded 20-plus points four times and has seen 12 or more targets in five of his eight games. Smith should be productive again against the New England Patriots, who have allowed six wide receivers to score 15 or more points in 2026. Tyreek Waddle has disappointed this season, averaging fewer than 10 fantasy points per game, but he scored nearly 15 points in a Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. His matchup against the Carolina Panthers is favorable, as Carolina has allowed three wide receivers to score more than 17 fantasy points in their last two games.

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High-Risk Sits and Matchup Dangers

Zay Flowers has been a stud this season, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback situation is dire following the loss of Lamar Jackson and an injury to Tyler Huntley, leaving third-stringer Joe Fagnano as the projected starter for Week 8. With Fagnano under center last week, Flowers did not catch a single pass, making him nearly impossible to start this week despite a plus matchup on paper against the Jaguars. Marquise Wilson scored a season-high 26.8 fantasy points against the Cowboys last week, but managers should sit him this week against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing perimeter receivers and has allowed the fewest receiving points per game to the position regardless of alignment. Jordan Addison is listed in the text, but the text says he faces the Bills. The text also lists Jordan Addison at Bills (28%). Wait, the text says: Jordan Addison at Bills (28%): Addison scored 11.6 points last week, and he faces a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wideouts. This is a Start. The text also mentions DeSean Washington faces a Lions defense that has given up the fourth-most points. This is a Sit.

Flexible Options and Statistical Risks

Tyler Allen is not putting up huge numbers, but he has done well enough for the Indianapolis Colts to be worth starting as a flex player. He scored 13.7 fantasy points last week and had exceeded that total in two of his previous four games. Allen has a great matchup against a banged-up Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed six wide receivers to go over 17 fantasy points. Dallas has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Justin Jefferson has scored 12-plus fantasy points in all but two of his six games this season, making him an attractive flex option, especially with Terry McLaurin out. However, he faces a brutal matchup this week against the Los Angeles Rams, whose pass defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points and the seventh-fewest yards per target to wide receivers. Managers starting Jefferson should temper their expectations. Terrace Coker had a hot start to the season but has been less than stellar over his last four games. In that span, he has failed to score more than 9.6 points three times and averaged a mere 7.8 points, suggesting caution for managers considering him for their Week 8 lineups.