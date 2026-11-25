Full wide receiver projections, rankings, starts/sits, sleepers, and projected leaders for Week 12 fantasy football.

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith walks off the field after a loss against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The following projections use as many key data points as needed. We value wide receivers based on power ratings, player ratings, recent form, advanced metrics, weather, and more. It brings CeeDee Lamb at WR1, Ja'Marr Chase at WR2, and so on. Here is what I've got for Week 12 fantasy football.

Also read DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and 6 Other Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 12 Fantasy Football

DJ Moore slides into WR1 status. Over his last four games, Moore is averaging 7.3 targets, 4.8 receptions, 72 receiving yards, and 0.8 touchdowns per game. Expect a shootout on Thanksgiving evening. CeeDee Lamb deserves his WR1 ranking.

He has at least 12 targets and 7 receptions in his last three games. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott ranks second in passing through Week 11.and Stefon Diggs are must-use this weekend. The Cardinals are arguably the NFL's worst defense, and the Commanders are looking up following a huge, season-saving win against the Bengals this past Monday. DeVonta Smith might have the highest ceiling of any WR3 in Week 12 fantasy football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranked WR29, he falls because Joe Milton is behind center. But Smith is WR15 in points per game, and if the Cowboys turn this game into a shootout, he could instantly jump to WR1 status. DK Metcalf nearly got suspended; his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has been benched, and Michael Pittman Jr. is back with Roman Wilson. All signs point down, and Metcalf cannot be trusted.

Chimere Dike catches my eye. In Week 11, he replaced Wan'Dale Robinson. He has a 73% route rate and runs 60% of those routes from the slot. Dike caught 6 of 7 targets, and his game-ahead projection suggests the game will flow in his favor.

The Titans will likely trail in this game, if not be right in it. No game script shall work against Dike's expected volume. The Titans are averaging 27.8 points per game over their last five games. Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey.

He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.