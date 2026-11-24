Looking to stream your fantasy football defense in Week 12? Check out the best five D/ST options to target on the waiver wire this week.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, it looks like a tough week for fantasy football managers who like to stream their defense/special teams spot. With most of the better projections falling to teams rostered in most leagues, we're going to have to dig deep this week. Luckily, there are a few sneaky D/ST waiver wire adds for Week 12, thanks to some fortuitous quarterback matchups that could create the sack and turnover upside that we're looking for.

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Let's dig into the best D/ST streamers to target on the waiver wire for Week 12. New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectPlaying on the road is never ideal for a streaming defense, yet the Giants draw a compelling spot in Indianapolis.

New York comes in fresh off holding the high-powered Jacksonville Jaguars to a subpar offensive outing in Week 11, and now faces a Colts offense with Anthony Richardson making his first start of the season. There is a path to lots of sacks and turnovers as Richardson shakes off the rust as the Giants look to carry momentum from last week onto the road.

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A road trip to face the Rams looks daunting on paper, yet Green Bay's outlook brightens considerably given Los Angeles's receiver room. With both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined, the Rams' passing attack is missing major explosive elements. Add in the strong likelihood that Micah Parsons will be back in the mix for Green Bay this week, and the Packers have legit fantasy upside despite being away from home.

It would be fair to make funny faces at this one after the Jets posted zero fantasy points in their previous meeting with Miami, and they're now away from home in Week 12. However, circumstances shift quickly in the NFL. With Kyle McCord now steering a struggling Dolphins offense, the Jets have a much friendlier quarterback situation to take advantage of as they try to manufacture turnovers.

If New York's defense contains the short passing game and forces McCord into mistakes, they can rebound in a big way from their earlier dud against the Dolphins. Cleveland hasn't dazzled on the season-long fantasy football leaderboard , but Week 12 sets up nicely for a bounce-back.

Playing at home and coming off a bye this week, the Browns got extra time to prepare for a Las Vegas offense that may again be without star tight end Brock Bowers. With Francisco Mendoza making just the third start of his NFL career and the potential lack of Bowers, this matchup is setting up to be a great streaming target. Consider New England a true dart throw in a week light on slam-dunk streamers, but the angles are interesting.

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Coming off a bye week and fighting to keep their season alive, the Patriots should bring urgency and a fresh game plan. Best of all for our streaming purposes, Justin Herbert is currently in concussion protocol, which opens the door for DJ Uiagalelei to make his first NFL start. We'll have to keep an eye on what happens with Herbert, but there's sneaky fantasy upside here.

Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.