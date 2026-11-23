Five players saw their fantasy football stock fall in Week 11, but should fantasy managers be hitting the panic button or buying low?

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren pulls in a catch for a first down Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Fantasy Football Week 12 Stock Watch: Is Tyler Warren Cooked? Plus Mark Andrews, Emeka Egbuka & Two More Fallers With the fantasy football trade deadline looming and playoff races tightening, managers are facing tough decisions.

Also read Final Full Week 11 Fantasy Football Projections & Rankings: Latest Updates for Key Injuries

Week 11 brought cold stretches for key contributors, frustrating usage splits, and offensive struggles that threaten starting lineups down the stretch.already covered, here are five major fallers from Week 11 and whether fantasy managers should panic, hold tight, or make a move heading into Week 12. Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectJaylen Warren and the Steelers fell 19-16 to Philadelphia in Week 11, leaving managers frustrated by a backfield split with Rico Dowdle that continues to limit his uncontested upside. When Warren isn't dominating touches or breaking off chunk plays, the shared workload caps his weekly ceiling. Volatile RB2/FLEX. A true timeshare makes Warren a tough stomach in high-leverage matchups, even if his pass-catching and tackle-breaking keep him relevant.

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Treat him as a matchup-based RB2/FLEX playdown the stretch. Tyler Warren managers were left relatively empty-handed in Indianapolis’ 26-3 loss to Houston in Week 11, finishing with just 3.2 PPR points. With the Colts' offense sputtering and struggling to sustain drives or generate scoring opportunities, Warren's weekly floor has taken a noticeable hit. Panic is fair, but don't cut ties outright.

The Colts' offensive dysfunction is a real problem for Warren’s ceiling, yet tight end remains a scarce position. Treat him as a volatile streamer or low-end TE1 rather than a locked-in weekly starter until Indianapolis finds offensive traction. Hopefully, Anthony Richardson taking over at quarterback will turn things around here. Mark Andrews took a step backward in Baltimore's 35-33 loss to Carolina on Sunday, managing just 3.4 PPR points.

Even in a high-scoring shootout where the Ravens put up 33 points, Andrews failed to capitalize on the game environment . Downgrade to risky touchdown-dependent option. Andrews still carries name value and occasional red-zone looks, but his week-to-week reliability has eroded. Keep him on your bench if you have a steadier tight end option and only deploy him in favorable matchups.

Coming off a strong Week 10 showing , New Orleans rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson cratered in Week 11 against Chicago, hauling in just one catch for six yards in a 21-13 loss. After dealing with a chest issue during the week, Tyson was essentially a non-factor in the Saints' passing attack. Bench until trust is rebuilt. A one-catch outing right after a spike week is a great reminder of rookie volatility.

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Hold him on your bench in deeper formats to see if his role rebounds, but do not trust him in your starting lineup for Week 12. Emeka Egbuka’s slump continued in Tampa Bay's 31-21 loss to Detroit on Sunday, as he caught just two of five targets for 18 yards. With back-to-back rough outings and five straight games under 50 receiving yards, Egbuka is struggling to turn targets into meaningful production while teammates like Ted Hurst command attention.

Downgrade to deep league flex/bench territory. Two straight quiet games make Egbuka impossible to trust as a weekly starter right now. Move him to your bench ahead of Week 12's Monday night matchup against Carolina and let him prove it first. Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years.

His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.