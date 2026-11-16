Fantasy Football Week 12 Starters: Dylan Raiola, Nate Frazier Lead Elite Options

Oregon's Dylan Raiola and Georgia's Nate Frazier dominate Week 11 with elite stats. Analyze Week 12 fantasy football recommendations, streaming picks, and key roster decisions for the playoffs.

As the college fantasy football regular season approaches its conclusion, Week 11 delivered a volatile mix of season-defining explosions and lineup-wrecking disappointments. With playoff brackets taking shape, separating legitimate late-season league winners from one-week mirages is critical for managers locking in rosters for Week 12.

Dylan Raiola Establishes QB1 Status

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola immediately vaults into high-end QB1 territory for Week 12 following a statement performance in Oregon's 31-7 dismantling of the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium on November 14, 2026. Taking over the Ducks' offense following a season-ending injury to Dante Moore, Raiola completed 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. His performance included deep strikes of 59 and 49 yards, proving that Dan Lanning's offense is clicking at full speed and that Raiola is firmly entrenched as the starter.

Also read Dylan Raiola Leads Oregon Past Michigan 31-7 in Big Ten Thriller

Georgia Running Game Relies on Nate Frazier

No. 1 Georgia running back Nate Frazier turned 14 carries into 72 yards and three short rushing touchdowns during the Bulldogs' 48-21 victory over Missouri at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Frazier's stronghold on red-zone carries in an explosive Bulldogs offense gives him a safe weekly floor with massive touchdown upside, making him a must-start asset for fantasy managers seeking reliability in the high-stakes final weeks of the season.

Freshman Standouts Offer Rising Flex Value

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jonaz Walton, a freshman standout, gashed Boston College for 141 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 15 attempts, resulting in an eye-popping 9.4 yards per carry as Notre Dame cruised to a 41-7 win at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Sharing the backfield with Nolan James Jr., who recorded 14 carries, 73 yards, and a touchdown, Walton's blend of power and breakaway speed makes him a rising RB2 and Flex weapon down the stretch.

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Grant Wilson and Darian Mensah Excel

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson, a seventh-year senior, threw for a career high 305 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Indiana's 27-13 upset of the Southern California Trojans at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. His willingness to push the ball downfield unlocked the Hoosiers' passing attack, putting him squarely on the streaming radar for quarterback-needy managers looking for a high-upside play.

Meanwhile, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah faced his former squad and racked up 382 passing yards and a touchdown to lead his team past the Duke Blue Devils, 36-25, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Although his red-zone touchdown conversion lagged behind his yardage total, Mensah's massive passing volume keeps him firmly in play as a high-floor fantasy starter who can withstand the variance of late-season matchups.

Michigan Quarterbacks Remain Unstartable

Michigan's passing game imploded in Eugene, leaving both quarterbacks unstartable until clarity emerges regarding the Week 12 starter. Tommy Carr went just 1-of-5 for eight yards before being benched in the first quarter for Bryce Underwood, who managed only 2-for-8 passing for 26 yards across multiple relief stints. With coach Kyle Whittingham remaining noncommittal on the starting lineup, fantasy managers should avoid Michigan passers entirely until the coaching staff provides a definitive decision.

USC Skill Players Face Defensive Wall

USC Trojans normally reliable skill position players hit a wall against Indiana's suffocating defense, holding the team to just 13 points in Bloomington. Fantasy managers must carefully inspect target shares and red-zone usage before blindly locking Trojans receivers into Week 12 lineups, as the offensive struggles highlight the need for caution when relying on USC's passing attack in the immediate future.