Full running back projections, rankings, starts/sits, sleepers, and projected leaders for Week 12 fantasy football.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Samaje Perine runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfor all fantasy football running backs. The hope is that you use this information to make the best start-sit decisions. Below, I have noted all notable RB1s, must-starts, sits, and my favorite: the Sleeper of the Week. Let's dive in!

Also read Week 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Start Recommendations

Kenneth Walker hopes to return after two weeks on the sidelines. For now, I project Walker to play Thursday night. But he is closer to a 50/50 shot. If he is inactive, Emmett Johnson will retain his top-3 projection at running back.

Chase Brown has pass-catching upside, but he carries a lot of risk. Brown had the same number of rushing attempts as Samaje Perine in Week 11, gaining a measly six total yards. Blake Corum is your guy on Wednesday night. The Packers are giving running backs the 7th-most fantasy points, and Corum seems to have taken over as the Rams' RB1.

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Over his last four games, Corum has 56 rushing attempts, 324 rushing yards, and 4 touchdowns. Ollie Gordon is the only running back in Miami who passes the eye test. No one is threatening his touches. A competitive game is expected between the Dolphins and Jets; for once, the game script will be less adverse for Gordon.

Travis Etienne Jr. is startable in deeper leagues, but I lack much desire to use him. Over his last two games, Etienne is averaging 3.9 yards per attempt, and in five games this season, he hasn't found the end zone. Given his limited pass-catching upside, I have Alvin Kamara projected higher. Braelon Allen is risky.

He ran the ball 16 times in Week 11, but that's unlikely to happen again. He has a minority share than Breece Hall, and I ultimately projected Allen as RB46 with about 7 rushing attempts. Samaje Perine has a great matchup ahead. The Bengals face the Saints, who allow the 2nd-most fantasy points to running backs.

In Week 11, Perine matched Chase Brown in rushing attempts. He was the more productive back, gaining 26 yards to Brown's 6. Over the Bengals' last three games, Brown has outrushed Perine by only 2 attempts, 25 to 23. Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey.

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He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management.

He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.