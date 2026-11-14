Fantasy Football Week 11 Start/Sit Guide Avoid These Landmines

Expert fantasy football advice for Week 11 identifies players to bench including Jayden Maiava and Savion Hiter as defenses tighten and playoffs approach.

Fantasy football managers preparing for the critical Week 11 of the 2026 season must prioritize defensive adjustments and roster stability over past performances. As the regular season reaches its midpoint, playoff spots are becoming the primary focus for teams, meaning managers can no longer rely on outlier box scores from early in the year. The current landscape is defined by tightening defenses and fragmented backfield committees that have significantly reduced the reliability of previously safe starts.

Experts are urging fantasy coaches to immediately cut dead weight and ignore established names that have lost their value in this new environment. Chasing recent high scores is now a direct path to elimination in the loser's bracket of fantasy playoffs. To secure a path forward, managers must identify and bench specific lineup landmines before these players can tank their weekly scores and jeopardize their playoff hopes.

Also read Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jordan Love vs. C.J. Stroud

Quarterbacks Facing Defensive Pressure

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava presents a significant risk for fantasy managers who rely on rushing upside. The upcoming matchup against a stingy Indiana defense on the road creates a scenario where Maiava is a prime candidate to fade in favor of higher-streaming options. His limited rushing production has effectively capped his fantasy ceiling for the season, removing a key element of his weekly point potential.

Data from the current season highlights the severity of this issue for Maiava. Across 317 dropbacks this season, he has recorded just 17 scramble yards, indicating a zero rushing floor to fall back on. If Indiana's pass rush forces him off his spot, he lacks the mobility to generate meaningful points. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for quarterback depth in this specific matchup.

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Volatility In The Maryland Backfield

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington is a classic trap candidate for fantasy players coming off a monster performance. Despite his recent four-touchdown eruption against Purdue, expect the gritty Wisconsin defense to make repeating that production an uphill battle. Managers must recognize that last week's output was an anomaly rather than a new standard.

Before that single game, Washington threw just three touchdown passes combined across his previous four starts. This statistic proves how volatile his weekly floor truly is when facing disciplined defensive schemes. In a matchup where Wisconsin is expected to disrupt the passing game, Washington's reliability as a weekly starter is severely compromised. Managers should consider benching him to avoid a potential low-score disaster.

Running Backs And Split Responsibilities

Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields faces a difficult road matchup against TCU that makes him a risky RB2 play. While Fields has put up decent numbers on the year, including 574 yards and 6 touchdowns, these statistics do not guarantee success against a tougher opponent. The split backfield dynamic with Joe Jackson further dilutes his opportunity for volume and scoring.

Michigan Wolverines running back Savion Hiter is also dealing with significant uncertainty regarding his role. After seeing 20 carries in Week 9, Hiter's workload cratered to just six touches in the most recent game while Bryson Kuzdzal received most of the work. Until Michigan clarifies its lead back, this backfield situation is a headache to trust for fantasy managers.

Wide Receivers And Matchup Mismatches

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. has been a PPR machine for the team, but a matchup against Wisconsin's suffocating defense caps his weekly ceiling. Durr Jr.'s low-air-drop trajectory (aDOT) role can vanish quickly against top-tier defenses that disrupt passing lanes. Managers need to be aware that his previous success may not translate to this specific game plan.

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The data supports this cautionary approach. When Maryland faced elite Big Ten competition at Ohio State earlier this season, Durr Jr. was held to just four catches for 15 yards. This performance demonstrates how quickly his production can disappear when facing high-level defensive pressure. Managers should look for safer options in the wide receiver position for Week 11.

Injury Risks And Struggling Players

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver faces multiple hurdles that make him tough to trust in standard leagues this week. The upcoming matchup against Tennessee's secondary presents a difficult challenge for the receiver. To make matters worse, Craver landed on Texas A&M's initial availability report as questionable heading into the weekend, adding a significant injury risk to an already shaky profile.

Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson has hit a wall in recent fantasy outputs. Wilson has failed to reach 7 fantasy points in three straight contests amid an unsettled Florida quarterback situation. He has failed to find the end zone since Week 5 and has not topped 48 receiving yards in over a month, leaving him completely dependent on low-percentage targets.

The upcoming matchup against Kentucky further complicates Wilson's outlook. With no consistency in production and a struggling offense, Wilson is a player to avoid in fantasy lineups. Managers should seek players with higher floors and clearer roles in the high-stakes environment of Week 11 fantasy football competition.