Bold predictions for Week 11 fantasy football include a pair of new standouts on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The NFL is an unpredictable environment. That is what makes fantasy football so much fun. The best team does not always win. The best player does not always finish at the top.

Also read Week 11 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Omarion Hampton or Saquon Barkley?

Crazy things happen, and we try to predict them. That brings me to my Week 11 Bold Predictions. Consider these, well, possible.. The Chiefs were expected to put Johnson in Kenneth Walker's role, and they did.

He ran the ball 22 times for 101 rushing yards. The only other running back to touch the ball was Nate Carter — twice for 6 yards. The Chiefs will play the Cardinals this weekend. They allow the 6th-most rushing yards per game.

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They should lose this game comfortably with Josh Johnson behind center. That means that Emmett Johnson benefits from a second-half run script. Coleman has played four full games this season. In those games, he has recorded 3 touchdowns and 191 rushing yards.

Coleman hit his season-high in volume in Week 9, before the Broncos' bye week, with 17 rushing attempts for 57 yards. As the Broncos' RB1, he's expected to carry a large share of their rushing attack. Coleman has a good week ahead. The Raiders allow the most rushing yards, the 6th-most rushing touchdowns, and the 6th-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

He is averaging 7.3 targets per game and has a strong 74% catch rate. Among NFL wide receivers with at least a 60% route rate, Burden ranks 7th in The Saints are sucking wind in the second half of their season. I admit, they rank stoutly against wide receivers, but they're far from elite. They rank 8th-fewest in receptions and fantasy points allowed.

But leave it to an elite wideout to expose them, and with Ben Johnson coming off the bye? He will come prepared with some big plays drawn up. Rice's season has been 'meh.

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' They call him the Chiefs' WR1, but if he is, why is he playing a 69% route rate this season? In Downs' debut with the Chiefs, he was targeted five times on just eight routes run after five days of preparation. Downs caught four of those targets for 53 yards. With another week of preparation in the books, I think Downs might become Pat Mahomes' favorite target.

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will.

Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.