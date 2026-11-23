an analysis of Week 11 fantasy football implications feaTuring J.K. Dobbins losing his lead back role to Jonah Coleman in Denver and Carnell Tate returning to the Tennessee Titans roster.

Shift in Denver Broncos Backfield Dominance

The Denver Broncos running back room has undergone a significant transformation over the past several weeks, with rookie Jonah Coleman effectively displacing veteran J.K. Dobbins from the lead role. Dobbins,who served as the primary rusher during Weeks 5 and 6 by handling twenty touches in consecutive games,has seen his involvement plummet in recent contests. over the last three games, Dobbins has recorded only six,seven, and five touches respectively, resulting in minimal production and low fantasy output. This decline coincides with Coleman stepping up to become the featured back, a shift that has left Dobbins on the periphery of the offense. The change in roles has been driven by Coleman's superior efficiency and volume, as he handled seventeen carries and four receptions against Carolina,while Dobbins managed just four carries and one catch in the same contest. Furthermore, Coleman has secured the majority of red zone opportunities,taking six carries in the red zone against Kansas Metropolis and three more against the Panthers, whereas Dobbins has drawn only two red zone attempts over the last three games combined.

Statistical analysis underscores the disparity between the two running backs. Dobbins is currently averaging just 3.3 yards per carry for the season, a figure that highlights his struggles to generate consistent yardage. In contrast, Coleman is averaging 4.1 yards per carry, demonstrating a more effective running style that has earned him trust from the coaching staff. Dobbins also offers limited value as a receiver, having accumulated only thirty-one receiving yards on ten targets throughout the season. This lack of dual-threat capability means Dobbins relies heavily on rushing touchdowns and volume to produce fantasy points, both of which have become scarce in the current offensive scheme. the Broncos as a team also struggle on the ground, averaging only 3.69 yards per carry as a unit, which is below the league average of 4.18. This overall inefficiency in the ground game further limits the upside for any individual back, particularly one who is not receiving a significant share of the workload.

Also read Week 12 College Fantasy Football Start-Sit Guide and Player Analysis

Raiders Defense Presents Soft Matchup

Despite Dobbins' reduced role, the Denver Broncos face a favorable opponent in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, whose run defense has been among the most vulnerable in the NFL. Las Vegas currently ranks thirty-first in rush defense, allowing twenty-six points per game to running backs in point-per-reception formats compared to the league average of twenty-two points. The Raiders have as well permitted five point one three yards per carry, which exceeds the league mark of four point one four yards. Additionally, Las Vegas has surrendered ten rushing touchdowns to backs and allowed forty-four red zone carries, figures that are well above the league averages of six point nine touchdowns and thirty-five point one red zone carries. This statistical softness makes the matchup highly attractive for the Broncos ground attack, even if the primary benefit may accrue to Coleman rather than Dobbins.

However,context is crucial when evaluating the Raiders' defensive struggles. The Las Vegas schedule has included several teams with strong rushing offenses, such as Miami,the Chargers, New Orleans, Kansas City, Novel England, Buffalo, the Rams, the Jets,San Francisco, and Seattle. This group of opponents ran for thirty-five percent more yards than the league average against the Raiders, suggesting that some of the inflated numbers are due to the strength of schedule. even after accounting for these factors, the Raiders remain a below-average dash defense,which provides an opportunity for Denver to establish the run. Yet, with only two healthy backs remaining on the roster due to injuries to RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie, the Broncos must maximize thier limited resources. dobbins, who has scored three touchdowns this season, including one on six carries against Arizona in Week 7,may find it difficult to capitalize on this matchup given his current status as the second-string option.

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Carnell Tate Returns to Titans Roster

In Tennessee, the Titans have welcomed back rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate for their Week 11 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. tate,who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, was listed as active after practicing in full on Friday following limited sessions earlier in the week. He last appeared in Week 7, recording five catches for sixty-nine yards against Cleveland before missing games against Cincinnati and Jacksonville. His return is significant for the Titans, as he currently leads the team with four hundred thirteen receiving yards on thirty-four catches. Tate replaces Wan'Dale Robinson, who was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Robinson had been a key target, leading the team with thirty-eight receptions, so Tate's presence is crucial for maintaining offensive production.

The Titans will look to utilize Tate to alleviate pressure on their other offensive weapons as they face a tough Cowboys defense. Tates health and availability provide a boost to the receiving corps, allowing the coaching staff to spread the ball more effectively. The matchup against Dallas will test the Titans' ability to generate yardage through the air, especially with Robinson unavailable. tate's return adds depth and experience to a group that has relied on a few key players to sustain drives. his prior performance of catching five passes for sixty-nine yards indicates he can make plays when targeted,making him a vital component of the Titans' offensive strategy moving forward.

Fantasy Football Projections and Recommendations

For fantasy football managers navigating these roster changes, the projections present a clear contrast between the two players discussed. J.K. Dobbins is projected to score eight point one points in Week 11, reflecting his limited touches and reduced role in the offense. In comparison,Carnell Tate is projected to score thirteen point two points, suggesting he has a higher ceiling due to his increased opportunity and the void left by Robinson. Dobbins remains a risky starting option in most foRmats, offering potential RB3 value depending on the league settings. he is recommended as a handcuff to Coleman in deeper leagues, but managers facing byes from teams like the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Packers,Browns, and Falcons should look elsewhere for reliable production. Coleman is the back positioned to take advantage of the Raiders' soft run defense, and his efficiency makes him the preferable option for any manager seeking points from the Broncos backfield.

Ultimately, the narrative for J.K. Dobbins is one of diminishing returns. While the matchup against Las Vegas is inviting on paper, the reality of his current workload and the teams overall offensive limitations make it difficult to trust him in standard fantasy lineups. Jonah Coleman has earned the lead role through performance, and he should be targeted by managers looking for upside from Denver. On the other side of the league, Carnell Tate's return provides a boost to Tennessee's passing attack, and his higher projection suggests he is a must-start or high-upside play for fantasy owners. Managers should continue to monitor injury reports and lineup decisions, though based on current trends,Tate is the superior fantasy asset for Week 11.