Fantasy Football Week 10 Drops: Kyler Murray, Woody Marks, Mark Andrews

Kyler Murray, Woody Marks, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Mark Andrews rank among fantasy football players worth dropping before Week 10.

Fantasy football managers face a difficult roster decision as Week 10 approaches, with fantasy playoffs more than a month away. Based on this week's developments and league-wide performance data, several players have lost their value. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has been ruled out of the Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, and the fantasy outlook for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens skill players has also weakened.

The Vikings and Bills close out Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Murray's absence comes with a hamstring injury, and the situation raises a further question about his future with Minnesota.

Also read Every Option the Vikings Should Explore as Kyler Murray Injury News Worsens

Kyler Murray Struggles in the Vikings Offense

Kyler Murray has produced as the QB31 in fantasy points per game, averaging 12.8 points, which ranks him poorly among starting quarterbacks this season. The source indicates he has not been an ideal fit in Kevin O'Connell's offense in Minnesota.

Multiple reports suggest the Vikings may be moving on from Murray, and the source notes that there is a non-zero chance he has already made his last start for the franchise. For managers, that uncertainty alone makes him a risky player to keep on a bench spot heading into Week 10.

Advertisement

Woody Marks and Mark Andrews Lose Fantasy Value

Woody Marks has failed to convert his expanded role for the Houston Texans into fantasy production. Marks is the RB40 in fantasy points per game with 8.9 points this season, and he has been even weaker during his recent stretch of starts.

David Montgomery has been sidelined for three straight games, opening more touches for Marks. Yet in those three games since Week 6, Marks has averaged 9.2 fantasy points per game, which ranks as the RB39 over that span. He has logged the ninth-fewest yards per attempt (3.6) and the fifth-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.39) among the 45 running backs with 50-plus attempts in 2026.

Mark Andrews has been largely unproductive for the Baltimore Ravens, regardless of which quarterback has been under center this year. Andrews was once a reliable fantasy option, but he is the TE29 in fantasy points per game at 6.5 entering Week 10. The source also reports a thumb injury that is expected to sideline him for six to nine weeks.

Among the 35 tight ends with 25-plus targets in 2026, Andrews ranks with the third-fewest yards per reception (7.6), the ninth-fewest yards per route run (1.16), and the highest drop rate (13.9%). Those numbers show inefficiency even when he has been involved in the offense.

Advertisement

Marvin Harrison Jr. Faces a Crowded Texans Receiver Rotation

Marvin Harrison Jr. is part of a Houston Texans wide receiver rotation that limits his fantasy ceiling. The Texans traded a second-round pick to acquire Harrison ahead of Week 6, but his role has not grown as expected.

Harrison played the fourth-most snaps (32) among Houston's wideouts in the Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, and Tank Dell all played more snaps and ran more routes than Harrison that week. Even with C.J. Stroud playing at a high level, the source concludes that the rotation makes Harrison extremely difficult to trust moving forward.