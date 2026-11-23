Analyze key waiver wire adds including Simi Fehoko, Roman Wilson, and Kimani Vidal as trade deadlines pass and fantasy managers seek late-season fantasy football value.

Fantasy football managers across the United States are facing a pivotal moment in the 2026 NFL season as trade deadlines approach for numerous leagues. With the window to execute trades closing, the primary mechanism for improving rosters shifts entirely to the waiver wire. As October progresses into late autumn, identifying undervalued assets becomes critical for competitors aiming to secure playoff berths. The following analysis highlights specific wide receivers and running backs who present compelling opportunities for waiver claimants.

Simi Fehoko Arizona Cardinals Opportunity

Simi Fehoko represents a high-upside asset for the Arizona Cardinals if their struggling offense finds any rhythm. Since the team traded away quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Cardinals have recorded an abysmal offensive performance. In the three games played after that transaction, the unit averages the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL at 122.3. They also score the fewest points per game, averaging just 5.3 points in that same span.

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Outside of tight end Trey McBride, no player on the Arizona roster has produced significant fantasy value during this difficult stretch. However, Simi Fehoko showed promising signs of increased involvement in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded five targets, which was the third-highest amount among all Cardinals players in that contest. Additionally, he achieved a 96 percent snap share, the highest among Arizona wide receivers. If the offensive situation stabilizes even slightly, his usage metrics suggest his fantasy value could soar.

Roman Wilson Steelers WR1 Contention

Roman Wilson has emerged as a strong candidate to assume the WR1 role for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This opportunity arose following the Week 11 ejection of DK Metcalf and Metcalf's subsequent lack of production while on the field. The wide receiver position hierarchy in Pittsburgh has been unsettled, creating a vacuum for increased targets.

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Roman Wilson returned to the lineup in Week 11 after missing four consecutive games. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, he posted three receptions on six targets for 43 yards. He participated in 69 percent of the offensive snaps, marking only the second game this season where he played more than 60 percent of the snaps. His return provides the Steelers with a reliable option in the passing game during the final stretch of the season.

Kimani Vidal Chargers Running Back Depth

Kimani Vidal has become a essential fantasy asset for the Los Angeles Chargers following an injury to running back Keaton Mitchell in Week 11. Vidal serves as a solid handcuff to starter Omarion Hampton, who has seen a boost in usage over the past two weeks. Despite Hampton's increased workload, Vidal continues to see more volume than a typical backup running back.

In Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, Kimani Vidal played in 43 percent of the snaps. This occurred while Omarion Hampton played in 55 percent of the snaps. Vidal demonstrated his ability to contribute by running in for a touchdown during the second half of that game. His consistent involvement makes him a valuable add for managers seeking depth at the running back position.

Ashton Dulin Quarterback Change Benefit

The Indianapolis Colts have decided to reinstate Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback. This decision impacts the fantasy outlook for wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who spent meaningful time with Richardson during his previous tenure as the starter. Dulin played in 11 games where Richardson was the starting quarterback for the Colts in 2024, building a specific chemistry between the two.

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Ashton Dulin has seen his snap share rise to 44 percent recently. With Richardson back under center, there is a long-shot chance Dulin can become a fantasy-relevant player late in this season. Managers should monitor his target share closely as the offensive strategy adjusts to the returning quarterback.