Discover key waiver wire adds for fantasy football playoffs including Chimere Dike, Ja'Kobi Lane, Konata Mumpfield, and Dylan Sampson for late-season wins.

As the fantasy football playoffs approach on November 1, 2026, league managers face critical decisions regarding the waiver wire. With the regular season winding down, finding overlooked talent can be the decisive factor in securing a championship title. The following analysis highlights four wide receivers and one running back who offer immediate upside for fantasy rosters despite low ownership rates in ESPN fantasy leagues.

Chimere Dike Sees Increased Role

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike presents a compelling waiver wire addition as the team's passing offense gains momentum. Despite the Titans losing games, the unit led by second-year quarterback Came Ward has averaged 228.3 passing yards per game over the last three contests. This ranks as the eleventh-highest passing yardage average in the National Football League, creating volume opportunities for pass catchers beyond rookie Carnell Tate. Dike, who is rostered by only 2.3% of ESPN teams, has seen his snap share skyrocket. After playing in 82% of snaps in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he participated in 95% of snaps in Week 9. His highest previous snap share in 2026 was merely 21%.

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Dike's performance in Week 8 included five receptions on six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. Although he recorded just two receptions for 16 yards on three targets in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his usage rate suggests he will remain a significant part of the offense even when Tate returns from injury. The Tennessee Titans continue to struggle with wins, but the passing volume provides a safe floor for fantasy managers seeking late-season depth.

Jakobi Lane Benefits From Brissett

Rookie wide receiver Jakobi Lane of the Baltimore Ravens stands out as a high-upside waiver target following the acquisition of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett's history with the Arizona Cardinals demonstrated an ability to elevate tight ends and wide receivers, notably through Trey McBride and Michael Wilson during the 2025 season. Lane, who is available on 93.8% of ESPN fantasy leagues, has integrated steadily into the Ravens' offense. He has played in more than 50% of the team's snaps over their last four games, showing flashes of high-level talent.

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The Ravens now possess arguably their best fantasy outlook for wide receivers all season. Lane's consistent involvement in the passing game, combined with Brissett's connection with previous targets, suggests his fantasy stock is poised to rise. Managers looking to bolster their wide receiver corps should consider Lane as a primary beneficiary of the new quarterback dynamic in Baltimore.

Mumpfield Steps Up For Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield is positioned for increased opportunity due to injuries to established stars. Veteran Davante Adams is nearing a return, but receiver Puka Nacua has been placed on injured reserve for extended time. This creates a vacancy in the roster that Mumpfield is prepared to fill. The Rams average the ninth-most passing yards per game in the league at 252.4, providing ample volume for pass catchers. Mumpfield, rostered by 12.7% of ESPN teams, caught three passes on four targets for 81 yards in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In that same contest against the Cardinals, Mumpfield played in 63% of snaps, which was the third-highest snap share of his entire season. The combination of Nacua's absence and the Rams' high-volume passing attack makes Mumpfield a valuable add for fantasy managers. His recent production indicates he can provide immediate points while the injury situation develops.

Sampson Offers Elite Handcuff Value

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson emerges as one of the best running back handcuffs available on the waiver wire. Over the past three games, Sampson has secured a larger snap share than the running back ahead of him on the depth chart, Quinshon Judkins. While his rushing numbers have been underwhelming, his utility as a pass catcher offers extreme upside for fantasy rosters. Sampson has recorded 13 receptions on 19 targets for 120 receiving yards over this three-game span.

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The Browns' reliance on Sampson in the passing game highlights his value regardless of the rushing workload. Managers holding Judkins should view Sampson as an essential insurance policy with high floor potential. His ability to generate yards after the catch makes him a strategic addition for teams needing reliable receiving threats out of the back end.

Strategic Waiver Wire Adds

These four players represent the most impactful waiver wire additions for the fantasy football playoffs. Chimere Dike, Jakobi Lane, Konata Mumpfield, and Dylan Sampson all offer distinct advantages based on recent performance and team dynamics. Managers who act quickly on these names can secure a competitive edge as the postseason begins. The data from November 1, 2026, confirms that these players are ready to contribute immediately to fantasy rosters.