Expert fantasy football advice on which running backs to start and sit this week. Analyze matchups for D'Andre Switzer, Derrick Henry, and more in our deep dive.

Fantasy football managers facing critical lineup decisions for Week 10 should turn to targeted start and sit recommendations that prioritize favorable matchups over star power alone. The analysis focuses specifically on players who offer high upside or dangerous volatility against current defensive alignments, excluding elite superstars like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja'Marr Chase, or Trey McBride. This strategy ensures that users optimize their roster for points by exploiting weaknesses in opposing secondaries rather than relying on general reputation.

Top Starts in High-Upside Matchups

Tony Pollard presents a definitive must-start option for every fantasy lineup this week as he faces the Dallas Cowboys in a highly anticipated revenge game. Pollard has experienced a significant surge in performance over his last three games, accumulating a combined total of six touchdowns and 89.1 fantasy points against competent defensive units. This week's opportunity against the Cowboys is particularly lucrative because their defense currently allows the highest number of fantasy points per game to opposing running backs since Week 5. The combination of Pollard's recent form and the league's most vulnerable running back defense makes him an indispensable asset for any manager.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 11 Tight End Projections & Rankings: Start Trey McBride, Sit Dalton Kincaid

Jaleel Johnson offers another strong starting case, especially if the Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III remains sidelined due to a groin injury. Johnson exploded in his first NFL start with six receptions, 171 total yards, two touchdowns, and 35.1 fantasy points while carrying a heavy workload. If the Kansas City Chiefs hold Walker out of action against the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson becomes a must-start due to the volume of touches he would inherit. The Cardinals' defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to backs since Week 5, creating a perfect storm for Johnson to replicate his early-season dominance.

Chuba Hubbard is a prime candidate for a start this week given the New Orleans Saints' susceptibility to the running game. Hubbard torched the Saints defense last week, highlighting a systemic vulnerability that fantasy managers should exploit. The Saints have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs since Week 5, making them an ideal target. With six teams on a bye week and the potential return of other key players, Hubbard provides a reliable floor and high ceiling for managers desperate for productive rushing yards.

Advertisement

Javonte Coleman is ready to return to fantasy lineups after a bye week, bringing with him a hot streak that makes him a virtual must-start. Coleman scored a combined 39.2 fantasy points in his first two games as the Denver Broncos' primary runner, showing immediate impact upon his return to the field. He faces the Las Vegas Raiders this week, a defense that has allowed eight running backs to score 17-plus fantasy points, with seven of those performances occurring since Week 4. This matchup in Sin City offers Coleman an excellent opportunity to extend his scoring streak against a porous secondary.

Players to Monitor and Risky Starts

Derrick Henry remains in starting lineups despite a concerning recent trend of low yardage production on a per-carry basis. Henry rushed for just 10 yards on 10 carries last week, though he did score two touchdowns to reach 19 fantasy points. Over his last five games for the Baltimore Ravens, he has averaged a lowly 45 rushing yards and has been held under six fantasy points three times. However, his status as a starter is justified by a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, a defense that has allowed eight running backs to score at least 15 points this season. Managers should expect volume and big-play potential rather than consistent short-yardage efficiency from Henry.

Jordan Mason presents a high-risk start for managers in Houston, particularly given the thinning pool of viable running backs due to multiple teams on bye. Mason has seen his touch share drop significantly in Las Vegas, falling from 41% in his first seven games to just 24% since Week 8. While he scored a touchdown and 12.5 fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, he logged fewer snaps and touches than his backup, Jeanty. The Minnesota Vikings' backfield dynamics are unpredictable, and the upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is unfavorable on paper, making Mason a speculative flex play rather than a safe start.

D'Andre Switzer should be started against the New Orleans Saints, leveraging the defense's historical weakness against running backs. Switzer has shown consistent value, scoring 11-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. With the Saints allowing the seventh-most points to backs since Week 5, Switzer's standalone flex value is enhanced. Managers must also consider the return of fellow back Kyle Monangai, who is on track to return for the Chicago Bears. Assuming Monangai plays, the split in touches might reduce Switzer's ceiling, but his current form and matchup still make him a preferable option over many alternatives.

Definitive Sits and Bench Recommendations

Travis Etienne is a clear sit for this week's lineup despite his status as a former top-10 fantasy back from last season. Etienne has struggled with injuries and poor production, averaging a meager 9.3 fantasy points in the 2026 season. In his most recent game, he was part of a three-man rotation in the New Orleans Saints backfield alongside Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime, indicating a lack of clear dominance. His usage patterns and poor numbers make him a risky play against the Chicago Bears, where managers should look for more consistent producers.

Advertisement

Nicholas Singleton is a risky start against the Dallas Cowboys, given the team's ability to contain high-volume backs. Singleton has seen reduced opportunities and faces a defense that is not easily exploited for consistent yardage. Fantasy managers should prioritize players with clearer paths to touches and more favorable defensive matchups over Singleton's uncertain role in the Indianapolis Colts' backfield. The Cowboys' defensive front is capable of stifling running games, making Singleton a poor choice for managers seeking stability.

Isaiah Spiller faces a difficult matchup against the Houston Texans, whose defense has been stout against the run this season. Spiller's production has been inconsistent, and he lacks the touchdown upside necessary to offset low yardage games. Managers should bench Spiller in favor of players with more favorable matchups and higher floors. The Texans' defensive alignment is designed to stop the run, limiting Spiller's opportunities for explosive plays and consistent fantasy points.

Deep Cuts and Bye Week Alternatives

James Cook offers solid flex value against the Cleveland Browns, despite some recent fluctuations in his weekly production. Cook has been a reliable source of points for the Buffalo Bills, and his matchup provides an opportunity for continued success. Managers should start Cook if they need a steady contributor, as he consistently finds the end zone and accumulates receiving yards. His versatility makes him a valuable asset in PPR leagues, where his receiving skills can offset any shortfalls in rushing yardage.

Rachaad White is a start against the Washington Commanders, who have allowed significant fantasy points to running backs this season. White has shown flashes of brilliance and should have a productive game given the favorable matchup. Managers can rely on White for a solid floor, with the potential for a high ceiling if he finds the end zone. His role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense ensures he will see enough touches to remain relevant in fantasy lineups.

Javonte Williams is a sit against the Baltimore Ravens, whose defense is one of the best in the league against the run. Williams has been inconsistent and faces a tough challenge in his upcoming matchup. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for production, as Williams' ceiling is limited by the Ravens' defensive scheme. His lack of consistent touch share and the tough matchup make him a poor option for this week.